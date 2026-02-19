Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » My Top Canadian Dividend Stocks You’ll Want to Own Forever

My Top Canadian Dividend Stocks You’ll Want to Own Forever

These Canadian companies have durable earnings and sustainable payouts, which will support their future dividend distributions.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Top Canadian dividend stocks are known for paying and growing their dividends for decades.
  • TC Energy generates about 98% of EBITDA from regulated or long-term contracted assets and has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.
  • Bank of Montreal has paid dividends for 197 years and recently increased its payout by 5%.

The Canadian equity market has several high-quality stocks that consistently grow their dividends. The resilience of their payouts and their ability to consistently increase distributions make them top Canadian dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.

These Canadian companies have solid fundamentals, durable earnings, and sustainable payouts to support future dividend distributions.

jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

Top Canadian dividend stock #1: TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a top Canadian dividend stock to own forever. The energy infrastructure company’s high-quality assets and low-risk earnings base enable it to reward shareholders with higher dividend payments.  

Approximately 98% of the company’s EBITDA comes from regulated assets or long-term, take-or-pay contracts. This operating structure means its cash flow is largely insulated from commodity price swings. Its pipeline connects some of North America’s lowest-cost natural gas supplies to major demand centres. Its assets play a key role in North America’s energy value chain and thus witness higher utilization, supporting its earnings.

TC Energy recently raised its dividend by 3.2%, extending its streak of annual increases to 26 consecutive years.

The company has diversified its revenue streams and is investing in nuclear, wind, and solar power assets. This broader footprint positions it well to benefit from the ongoing shift toward lower-emission energy sources while maintaining its focus on stable, contracted cash flow.

Looking ahead, TC Energy continues to advance its multi-billion-dollar capital program centred on secure, long-duration projects. The emphasis remains on low-risk, highly executable projects designed to generate attractive returns.

Moreover, the ongoing electrification, expansion of data centres, and coal conversions are creating significant energy demand, supporting TC Energy’s long-term growth. The company’s management projects long-term annual dividend growth of 3% to 5%. Moreover, it offers a sustainable yield of 4.1%, which makes it a dependable dividend stock.

Top Canadian dividend stock #2: Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another top Canadian dividend stock to own forever. The financial services giant has paid dividends continuously for 197 years. Its solid payout history reflects its ability to generate steady earnings and focus on returning cash to its shareholders.

BMO recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.67 per share, a 5% increase from the prior year. Over the past 15 years, the bank has compounded its dividend at an average annual rate of approximately 5.7%. For investors focused on building passive income streams, that steady pace of growth can meaningfully enhance total returns over time through both higher payouts and reinvestment.

BMO’s payouts are backed by a high-quality earnings base. The bank benefits from a diversified revenue mix spanning Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. This diversification, along with disciplined risk management and a strong balance sheet, provides stability across economic cycles. Its ongoing efficiency initiatives further support profitability, helping drive earnings and dividend payments.

Bank of Montreal’s investments in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are aimed at modernizing core operations, enhancing customer experience, and improving productivity. Over time, these initiatives should reduce costs, deepen client relationships, and expand cross-selling opportunities.

Overall, BMO’s nearly two-century dividend payment history and a high-quality earnings base position it well to pay and increase its dividend.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Cash-Rich Canadian Companies That Thrive in Economic Downturns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Why settle for survival when you can thrive? While most stocks sell-off during a downturn, these cash-rich Canadian giants go…

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Amazon Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock

| Adam Othman

Rapidly becoming an investor favourite, Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) might be the next best pick to consider for your self-directed investment…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $800 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

To get $800 per month, tax-free, the key variable is the sustainable yield you can realistically earn.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $475 a Month With No Tax

| Robin Brown

Want to earn as much as $475 per month of tax-free income. Here's a few TFSA investment strategies to help…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect February TFSA With a 7.5% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A steady monthly payout is the hook, but the real question with Slate Grocery REIT is whether cash flow can…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its contracted and rate-regulated business model, stable cash flow generation, and visible long-term growth prospects, TC Energy would be…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 50

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At 50, the TFSA “average” is a useful gut check, but catching up usually comes from consistency more than clever…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 40

| Kay Ng

The striking detail is the big amount of unused TFSA contribution room for Canadians at age 40–44. Let's start by…

Read more »