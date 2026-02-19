Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away with $45,000

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away with $45,000

Top Canadian stocks outside the basic materials and technology sectors are strong buys as the market rotates in February 2026.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Market Rotation Overview: Recent shifts indicate investor movement away from AI-related and risky mining stocks towards traditional sectors like financials, energy, and utilities, signaling a potential market rotation.
  • Investment Recommendations: With $45,000 ready to invest, consider top Canadian stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank, Gibson Energy, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners for a balanced mix of income and growth opportunities.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Toronto-Dominion Bank] >

The recent pullback of the basic materials and technology sectors seems to suggest a market rotation. Investors are moving away from AI-related stocks or risky mining stocks and reverting to old-school staples such as financials, energy, and utilities.

If you are sitting on $45,000 in idle cash and have the urgency to invest, consider buying the top Canadian stocks right away. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) are solid choices for income and growth investing.

Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Financial

Canada’s banking sector is the cornerstone of the country’s economy. The five Big Banks, in particular, are established passive income providers. Their dividend track records are approaching two centuries. Toronto-Dominion Bank is the top performer in the last 12 months. At $130.40 per share, the trailing one-year price return is plus-60.5%.

If you invest in TD today, the dividend yield is 3.3%. This $217.9 billion lender has been paying dividends, without fail, for 168 years. In fiscal 2025 (12 months ending October 31, 2025), net income rose 132% to $20.5 billion compared to fiscal 2024. Despite lower net income in Q4 fiscal 2025 versus Q4 fiscal 2024, TD announced a 3% dividend hike.

Note that Canada’s second-largest bank is smarting from a money-laundering scandal in the U.S., including a record US$3 billion in fines. According to its President and CEO, Raymond Chun, management took decisive action throughout 2025 to strengthen TD and shape it for the future.

Energy

Gibson Energy’s latest earnings results raise buy signals. The assets of this $4.6 billion midstream oilfield service company include over 500-kilometre-long crude pipelines and 25.2 million barrels of storage capacity. At $28.46 per share (+13.3% year-to-date, the mid-cap stock pays a hefty 6% dividend.

The nearly 5% hike announced on February 17, 2026 marked seven consecutive years of dividend increases. Riley Hicks, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gibson Energy, said the continued growth in the stable infrastructure cash flows prompted the dividend increase.

In the 12 months ending December 31, 2025, gross profit and net income rose 7.7% and 29.9% year-over-year to $456.3 million and $197.6 million, respectively. Infrastructure EBITDA in Q4 2025 reached a quarterly record of $160 million. Hicks said Gibson targets 7%-plus Infrastructure EBITDA per-share growth over the next five years.

Gibson Energy’s unique infrastructure-light model provides stable, utility-like dividends. Two recent major contract extensions (20 and 10 years) will further enhance the stability and quality of Infrastructure cash flows.

Utilities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is an ideal rotation stock. This $24.5 billion company owns and operates critical infrastructure assets globally. The assets included midstream, transport, utilities, and data operations. For the full-year 2025, net income climbed 50.4% year-over-year to US$2.5 billion.

Its CEO, Sam Pollock, said BIP exceeded its ambitious $3 billion capital recycling target in 2025. He also expects the investments to fully contribute to the results in 2026. The growth pipeline includes AI infrastructure.

Management’s pitch for investors is a strong risk-adjusted total return. At $52.76 per share (+10.6% year-to-date), the dividend offer is 4.7%. The distribution growth target is 5% to 9% annually.

Balance the risk

Allocate $15,000 each for TD, Gibson Energy, and Brookfield Infrastructure to balance the risk and weather the market rotation. You’d have a high-performance three-stock portfolio that can deliver immediate income and long-term growth.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement gets clearer when you turn your TFSA into a specific income target and pick an easy portfolio to stick…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Cash-Rich Canadian Companies That Thrive in Economic Downturns

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Why settle for survival when you can thrive? While most stocks sell-off during a downturn, these cash-rich Canadian giants go…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

My Top Canadian Dividend Stocks You’ll Want to Own Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have durable earnings and sustainable payouts, which will support their future dividend distributions.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Amazon Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock

| Adam Othman

Rapidly becoming an investor favourite, Brookfield Corp. (TSX:BN) might be the next best pick to consider for your self-directed investment…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $800 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

To get $800 per month, tax-free, the key variable is the sustainable yield you can realistically earn.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $475 a Month With No Tax

| Robin Brown

Want to earn as much as $475 per month of tax-free income. Here's a few TFSA investment strategies to help…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect February TFSA With a 7.5% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A steady monthly payout is the hook, but the real question with Slate Grocery REIT is whether cash flow can…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its contracted and rate-regulated business model, stable cash flow generation, and visible long-term growth prospects, TC Energy would be…

Read more »