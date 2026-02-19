Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This Aggressive Savings Strategy Can Help Make Up for Lost Time

This Aggressive Savings Strategy Can Help Make Up for Lost Time

Aggressive dollar-cost averaging into an S&P 500 index ETF in a TFSA could help investors make up for lost time.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Even starting at 45, maxing out your TFSA and investing consistently in a low-cost S&P 500 ETF can meaningfully grow your retirement savings.
  • The strategy requires a high risk tolerance, as short-term losses of 30% or more are possible along the way.
  • Discipline, low fees, reinvested dividends, and staying the course are what turn steady $7,000 TFSA contributions into a six-figure portfolio.

If you’re 45 years old and feel behind on retirement savings, you’re not alone. Life happens. Maybe you were raising kids, paying down a mortgage, supporting a sick family member, or simply didn’t understand the importance of investing earlier on.

Now, age 60 is only 15 years away, and the thought of relying solely on Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) for retirement income doesn’t feel very comfortable.

It’s true that younger investors have a huge advantage. They have time to compound and recover from bear markets. But being 45 doesn’t mean you’re out of options. It just means the margin for error is smaller and the discipline required is higher.

If you want a realistic shot at catching up, the formula is simple: max out your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) every year and invest it in a low-cost S&P 500 index exchange-traded fund (ETF). It’s aggressive. It requires a high risk tolerance. But it can work.

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

Start With Your TFSA

For 2026, the TFSA contribution limit is $7,000. That may not sound like much, but over 15 years, that’s $105,000 in new contributions alone (assuming they don’t keep hiking the annual limit).

The TFSA is powerful because all investment growth within it is tax-free, whether from dividends, interest income, or capital gains. Moreover, withdrawals can happen anytime and are not subject to tax.

Unlike a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), you don’t get a tax deduction upfront. But the flexibility and tax-free compounding make the TFSA incredibly valuable, especially if your income in retirement may not be dramatically lower than it is today.

If you can, lump sum the $7,000 at the beginning of each year. Historically, investing earlier has produced better results than waiting. If that makes you nervous, you can dollar-cost average by splitting the $7,000 into monthly or weekly contributions.

Why the S&P 500?

With only 15 years to work with, you likely need meaningful equity exposure. The S&P 500 represents 500 large, established U.S. companies that generate profits, reinvest in growth, buy back shares, and pay dividends. Over time, those forces compound. You’re buying the market and letting capitalism do the work.

Consider the period from September 2010 to February 2026. An investor who started with $7,000, added $7,000 every year, reinvested all dividends, kept fees low, and held everything inside a TFSA would have contributed $119,000 in total. The ending value of that portfolio would have grown to $438,931.15. That represents a 14.73% annualized return and a cumulative gain of 722.7%.

But it was not a smooth ride. In an average year, the portfolio swung roughly 17% up or down. During the March 2020 COVID crash and the grinding 2022 bear market, the maximum drawdown reached 34.01%. If you pursue this strategy, you must accept that sharp temporary losses are part of the process. The biggest risk is not volatility itself. It’s abandoning the plan at the worst possible moment.

To keep more of the return working for you, fees must stay low. One simple Canadian-listed option is BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP), which charges a 0.09% expense ratio. That means just $9 per year for every $10,000 invested.

This approach is not guaranteed to make you whole. Markets don’t promise anything. But consistent TFSA contributions, broad diversification through the S&P 500, reinvested dividends, and the discipline to stay invested give you a fighting chance.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are well-positioned to reward shareholders through steady dividend payments in the long term.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 55

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Latest data shows that the average TFSA balance of Canadians at age 55 is barely $34,000 versus the $109,000 potential…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Investing

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 55

| Joey Frenette

Consider CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and other great stocks for your TFSA fund.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong earnings, firm commodities, and supportive Fed minutes lifted the TSX to a new record, with today’s focus expected to…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 50% to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Andrew Walker

This stock might now be oversold.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Tech Stocks

What I’d Buy Instead of Chasing the “Magnificent 7”

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the Magnificent 7 is getting too crowded and expensive, one Canadian compounder offers a quieter way to play long-term…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Serious AI-driven tailwinds, surging earnings, and a track record that leaves peers in the dust, look no further than Celestica…

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income, a 5.9% Dividend Stock to Consider

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This REIT pays you every single month, and with 97.8% occupancy and a 5.9% yield, it might be Canada's most…

Read more »