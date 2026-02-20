Motley Fool Premium
3 Must-Own Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadians

These blue-chip companies are likely to generate stable cash flows and maintain a consistent track record of dividend payments.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Key Points
  • Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks are a reliable investment option for long-term passive income.
  • These are large-cap companies with well-established operations and a strong earnings base that drive their payouts.
  • These Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks are set to pay and increase their dividend in the coming years.

Investing in blue-chip dividend stocks can add stability and enhance the income potential of your portfolio. These are large-cap companies with resilient business models and the financial strength to navigate economic cycles. Their scale, diversified revenue bases, and disciplined capital allocation enable them to generate stable cash flows and maintain a consistent track record of dividend payments.

However, investors should note that the dividends of blue-chip stocks are not guaranteed. Thus, investors should diversify their portfolio when investing in dividend stocks. The move will spread portfolio risk and generate a resilient income.

Against this backdrop, here are three must-own blue-chip dividend stocks for Canadians.

Blue-chip dividend stock #1: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Investors seeking blue-chip dividend stocks could consider top Canadian bank stocks. For instance, these large financial services giants have been returning cash to shareholders for more than a century, making them attractive investments for passive income.

Within this space, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a compelling stock for income investors. It has paid dividends for over 169 consecutive years. The bank’s payout history reflects the resilience of its business model across multiple economic cycles, including recessions, financial crises, and periods of market volatility. Moreover, since 2016, TD has increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8%, which reflects its growing earnings base.

Looking ahead, the bank’s diversified revenue base, loan and deposit growth, operational efficiency, and focus on strategic acquisitions position it well to generate steady earnings, supporting its distributions. Moreover, the bank maintains a sustainable payout ratio in the 40% to 50% range.  

Blue-chip dividend stock #2: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is an attractive dividend stock to add to your portfolio. It has continued to raise its distributions across all economic and commodity cycles, which shows the resilience of its payouts. For instance, Canadian Natural has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Over that span, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 21%.

The energy giant’s current quarterly dividend of $0.588 per share translates into a yield of 4.1%.

Looking ahead, its long life, low decline reserves and asset base, and diverse production mix position it well to generate strong cash flow. Further, its strong balance sheet, focus on accretive and opportunistic acquisitions, large undeveloped land inventory, and ownership of associated infrastructure position it well to deliver solid growth, supporting its payouts.

Blue-chip dividend stock #3: Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is another must-own blue-chip dividend stock. The utility company has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years, reflecting resilience across multiple recessions, commodity cycles, and financial crises. Moreover, its dividends are supported by highly contracted and regulated assets that generate low-risk earnings.

Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to maintain its dividend growth streak. It is focusing on expanding its global regulated rate base. The energy firm plans to invest $6.1 billion into its regulated utility operations through 2027, which will drive its low-risk earnings and support higher dividend payments.

Further, Canadian Utilities is focusing on long-term contracts, which will add stability to its cash flow and support dividends. Overall, Canadian Utilities is a reliable stock to generate a growing income stream for decades.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

