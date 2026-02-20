Motley Fool Premium
Got $14,000? Here’s How to Structure a TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

Allocating $7,000 to each company could structure your TFSA to produce about $70 per month in tax-free dividend income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Investing $14,000 through a TFSA in monthly dividend-paying stocks can generate long-term, tax-free passive income.
  • Focusing on high-quality companies with strong balance sheets and durable cash flows improves the reliability and growth of those dividends over time.
  • Diversifying across fundamentally solid businesses helps create consistent income and resilience through changing market cycles.

If you have $14,000 to invest, you can turn that capital into a passive income. By investing in TSX stocks through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and focusing on companies that pay monthly dividends, that one-time contribution can evolve into lifelong tax-free income.

The key is to prioritize high-quality dividend-paying companies and maintain diversification. Structuring a TFSA around businesses with strong balance sheets, durable cash flows, and solid payout histories helps create consistency and resilience. Further, businesses with solid fundamentals are more likely to sustain and grow their dividends, allowing your portfolio to generate reliable income regardless of market cycles.

Against this background, here are two Canadian stocks to consider for lifelong monthly income.

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a top stock to add to your TFSA for lifelong monthly income. Its durable monthly distributions and a current yield of approximately 6.7% makes the real estate investment trust (REIT) a compelling investment for income investors.

SmartCentres’s payouts are supported by a high-quality real estate portfolio that consistently generates strong net operating income. Notably, SmartCentres’s real estate portfolio is located in prime locations, which drives leasing demand and renewals, supporting higher rental income.

The REIT reported a high occupancy rate 98.6% during the last reported quarter. This shows the strong demand for its real estate properties. Further, it has been renewing its contracts with a higher rental spread. Also, its high-quality tenant base, mostly large retailers, drives higher rent collection.

Beyond its core retail assets, SmartCentres is expanding its mixed-use developments, broadening and diversifying its income base. Moreover, a large land bank and a solid balance sheet position the REIT to deliver solid growth, which will drive its future payouts.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another reliable dividend stock to buy now for consistent income. The company pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding 5.3%. Over the long term, it has returned significant cash to its shareholders. For instance, between January 2013 and December 2025, Whitecap paid approximately $3 billion in dividends.

Supporting Whitecap’s payouts is its conservative payout framework. The company targets a base dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25%, a range that preserves significant internally generated cash flow. This structure allows Whitecap to fund ongoing operations, reinvest in development programs, and buffer against commodity price volatility. Management has further strengthened confidence in the company’s cash-generation outlook by signalling an intention to grow the base dividend by approximately 1% to 3% annually.

Operationally, Whitecap is enhancing its cost structure and capital efficiency. The recent acquisition of Veren has begun to generate tangible synergies, contributing to an 8% quarter-over-quarter reduction in third-quarter operating expenses. These improvements stem from streamlined workflows, optimized production practices, and more effective infrastructure utilization. Capital efficiency gains have also followed, driven by procurement savings and rig line optimization.

Looking ahead, Whitecap’s diversified asset portfolio, ongoing efficiency initiatives, and disciplined capital allocation provide a solid base for sustainable production and cash flow growth. With relatively low leverage and a solid inventory of high-quality drilling locations, the company appears well-positioned to maintain and grow its monthly dividend.

Earn about $70 per month in tax-free income

Consider a $14,000 investment divided equally between SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. Allocating $7,000 to each company could structure your TFSA to produce about $70 ($69.8 to be precise) per month in tax-free dividend income, depending on current yields.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
SmartCentres REIT$27.68252$0.154$38.81Monthly
Whitecap Resources$13.77508$0.061$30.99Monthly
Price as of 19/02/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

