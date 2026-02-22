1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 45% to Buy and Hold for Decades

A tech stock can still be a buy when it is down if the business keeps getting stronger while the market mood gets weaker. You want sticky customers, recurring revenue, and a product that solves an unglamorous problem companies cannot ignore. You also want proof in the numbers, not just a story. If cash flow stays solid, margins hold, and management keeps executing, a falling share price can turn into an opportunity instead of a warning.

Source: Getty Images

DSG

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) fits the “quiet powerhouse” profile. It sells software that helps companies move goods around the world and stay compliant while doing it. Think shipping, routing, customs filings, trade compliance, and all the data and paperwork that keep global logistics from turning into chaos. It earns most of its revenue from services, which tend to be steadier than one-off licence sales. That steadiness matters most when investors get nervous and start punishing anything that feels cyclical.

Over the last year, the tech stock pulled back meaningfully, which has made people ask the right question: Is something broken, or is the market just in a bad mood? With Descartes, the tech stock has kept behaving like a compounding business. It continued to add capabilities, deepen its network, and position itself as the system behind the system for logistics and compliance. When a company’s product sits in the “must work every day” category, demand usually looks more resilient than it does for trendier tech.

The tech stock’s own updates have also leaned confident. In its recent quarterly results, it highlighted record quarterly revenue and record income from operations. It also put a share-repurchase program in place through a normal course issuer bid, which signals management sees value in the stock at current levels. It also outlined a planned finance leadership transition for spring 2026, and those kinds of changes usually happen most smoothly when a business has a stable footing.

Earnings support

Now to the part that matters if you want to hold it for decades: earnings power. In its fiscal 2026 third quarter, Descartes reported revenue of US$187.7 million, up 11% year over year. It posted income from operations of US$56.6 million and net income of US$43.9 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.50. Cash provided by operating activities reached US$73.4 million, showing a tech stock that already prints real money while it grows.

The longer view looks consistent, too. In its fiscal 2025 annual results, Descartes reported revenue of US$651 million and net income of US$143.3 million. Diluted EPS landed at US$1.64. Operating cash flow came in at US$219.3 million. Those numbers show a pattern, not a one-off quarter. This is what long-term winners often look like in the middle innings.

The forward setup for Descartes stays timely. Global trade keeps throwing curveballs, whether that comes from shifting rules, tighter screening, or rising compliance complexity. Descartes sells tools that help customers deal with complexity instead of hoping it disappears. That gives it a practical tailwind, as businesses keep shipping goods even when the rules feel messy. The risk is that a broad slowdown in shipping volumes can still soften some activity-based revenue, even if recurring services revenue stays resilient.

Bottom line

So, could this be the Canadian tech stock to buy while it is down? It could, if an investor wants a profitable, cash-generating software business with a critical role in global commerce and the patience to hold through sentiment swings. It could also be a pass for anyone who needs a fast bounce, as premium tech can re-rate slowly when investors stay cautious. If the goal truly is decades, the case rests on one thing: Descartes keeps turning complexity into recurring revenue, quarter after quarter, without needing perfect economic conditions to do it.