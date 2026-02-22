Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Are you looking for some new investment ideas for 2026? Here are three of my top TSX stocks to buy right now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • AI‑driven selloff has created contrarian buying opportunities on the TSX.
  • Top picks — Constellation (CSU): ~14× FCF (~7% FCF yield); Colliers (CIGI): recurring growth (~15× earnings); Calian (CGY): defence‑focused, double‑digit growth.
  • Looking for other top stocks for 2026. These five top stocks could provide great future returns. 
AI‑driven selloff has created contrarian buying opportunities on the TSX.

2026 has already proved to be an interesting year for TSX stocks. Artificial intelligence (AI) concerns have pushed software stocks down even further than they were pushed in 2025. Likewise, selling has moved to other sectors, such as professional services.

Frankly, I think this trade has been overhyped in many ways. For contrarian investors, it presents attractive buying opportunities. Below are three top TSX stocks to buy right now. Two of these stocks are beaten down due to the AI concerns, and one should prosper regardless of what AI does.

Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

A beaten-up TSX software stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is down 51% in the past year. For current shareholders, it has been a pretty tough time. However, for new shareholders, this TSX stock could be an excellent buying opportunity.

Constellation is trading for 14 times free cash flow and a 7% free cash flow yield. The last time it was this cheap was 10 years ago.

Certainly, AI could be a threat. However, it could also be an opportunity. Constellation operates over 1,000 business units that cater to niche industries and sector uses. It is heavily embedded with customers. Who is to say it cannot use AI to further improve its software platforms, further entrench itself, or even expand into new verticals?

Secondly, the AI drop could provide meaningful buying opportunities. Software is no longer in vogue. All the private equity players that have heavily invested in the sector may have to unload these unfavourable holdings. With a strong balance sheet and a great operating platform, Constellation could considerably accelerate its acquisition program.

While the market is only focusing on the negatives, a contrarian can pick up one of Canada’s best businesses at a very attractive valuation.

A beaten-down diversified services provider

Another TSX stock beaten down by AI is Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI). This TSX stock is down 23% this year. Colliers provides real estate services, engineering/project management, and investment management.

These are not commoditized businesses that an AI agent can replicate or replace. These services require relationships, expertise, certifications, and experience. Today, over 70% of Collier’s income is recurring.

Over the past five years, Colliers has been growing at a 15% compounded annual rate. A mix of smart acquisitions and solid organic growth has nearly doubled its business in that time. It is targeting double-digit growth in 2026 as well.

At 15 times earnings, Colliers is trading at a very attractive price-to-growth rate. For a high-quality TSX stock, Colliers looks like a bargain right now.

A top TSX defence stock

If you want a TSX stock that is agnostic of AI, Calian Group (TSX:CGY) should be on your radar. This stock is benefiting from the rising defence spending that is going on in NATO and Canada.

Over 50% of Calian’s business is focused on defence. It is a major supplier of healthcare, training, and satcom services to the Canadian military. Canada has underinvested for years in the military. It is finally starting to catch up after announcing a commitment to hit NATO spending targets.

Calian has the expertise and relationships to win more than its fair share of government spending in the area. It is targeting double-digit growth in 2026. Recent quarterly results indicate that it could hit its $100 million earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization target in the next year or two.

Even though this TSX stock is up 36% in 2026, its valuation is still not demanding, given that its growth story might just be starting again.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group, Colliers International Group, and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

Small-Print TFSA Rules Affecting U.S. Stocks

| Kay Ng

Be aware of the 15% withholding tax on U.S. dividends in the TFSA. Foreign exchange fees can also add up…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Passive Income That Keep Growing

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks have sustainable payouts and will likely increase their dividend, making them top bets for a growing passive-income stream.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Buy Now if You Want Both Income and Growth

| Kay Ng

Investors don't have to choose between income and growth. They can get both from these dividend stocks!

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Adam Othman

Here are two picks I would consider as buy-and-hold investments for a TFSA.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Buy This Dividend Stock for $55 in Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can invest $10,000 in this shareholder-friendly dividend stock and receive monthly passive income.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Stock Market

3 TSX Stocks Set to Drive Canada’s 2026 Nation-Building Efforts

| Puja Tayal

Understand how Canada is navigating trade challenges and working to enhance its export capabilities for minerals and energy.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Investing

The Best $10,000 TFSA Approach for Canadian Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Splitting $10,000 between these diversified low-cost index funds creates a sound long-term global stock portfolio.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge While it’s Below $71?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its highly contracted business model, a visible growth pipeline, reasonable valuation, and an attractive dividend yield, Enbridge would be…

Read more »