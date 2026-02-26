Motley Fool Premium
3 Long-Term Buying Opportunities You’ll Kick Yourself for Not Buying in March

Those looking for truly long-term buying opportunities may not know where to look. Start by considering these three Canadian stocks right now.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Key Points
  • Canadian investors are advised to focus on companies like Bank of Nova Scotia, Alimentation Couche-Tard, and Manulife Financial for their strong balance sheets, steady dividend growth, and significant earnings momentum as economic uncertainties loom in 2026.
  • These companies offer competitive yields, undervaluation, and robust earnings growth potential, making them attractive long-term holdings for income and value-focused investors.

Canadian investors seeking reliable long-term holdings should prioritize companies with robust balance sheets, consistent dividend growth, and proven earnings momentum amid 2026’s economic uncertainties. These traits offer stability and compounding potential in a portfolio.

Here are three top picks for investors to consider right now.

Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stands out with a compelling 5.7% dividend yield and a payout ratio around 80%, making it a top pick for income-focused buyers right now.

The company’s Q1 2026 adjusted EPS jumped 16% to $2.05 year-over-year, alongside double-digit EPS growth projected for the full year. These strong results were supported by broad-based gains in Canadian Banking, International, and Wealth Management segments.

Trading at a reasonable forward price-earnings multiple of just 13 times and a price-book ratio of just 0.8 times, Scotiabank looks undervalued relative to peers. I think the company’s sturdy CET1 ratio and potential upside tied to widening net interest margins makes this a top bank stock to consider right now.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Another top Canadian stock I’ve continued to pound the table on in recent years is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

That’s because this is a company that’s delivered steady growth through its global convenience store network. Now boasting a low 21% payout ratio, I think the company’s dividend sustainability for its small but meaningful 1.1% yield is noteworthy.

Market experts now expect Couche-Tard to grow its earnings at a near-double-digit pace this year, backed by solid revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins.

With solid fundamentals including a return on equity of more than 18%, a debt-to-equity of 0.98 (well below 1.0), and interest coverage over 5.7, I think Couche-Tard is well-positioned for more M&A-driven upside at a reasonable valuation today.

Manulife Financial

Last, but certainly not least, we have Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC).

Manulife combines insurance prowess with wealth management, yielding 3.7% at the time of writing.

The company’s dividend yield is well-covered, with earnings growth continuing to pick up. The company grew core earnings per share in the high-single-digit range for most of 2025, with 2026 expected to bring even more in the way of bottom-line growth.

Impressively, the life insurance and wealth management giant has also targeted a return on equity of 18% for the year, putting this company in the upper echelon of its peers. If the company can continue to expand globally and see balance sheet improvement, I think many investors would be remiss to ignore this name at current levels.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

