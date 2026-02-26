Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Why Did Nvidia Stock Crash Today After Blowout Earnings?

Why Did Nvidia Stock Crash Today After Blowout Earnings?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang plans to extend the company’s leadership even further.

Posted by
Howard Smith
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Nvidia ended 2025 on another strong note.
  • Profitability is still amazingly high.
  • Nvidia will roll out its Vera Rubin platform later this year.

This article first appeared on our U.S. website. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

Investors eagerly awaited fiscal fourth-quarter earnings from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) yesterday. The artificial intelligence (AI) leader didn’t disappoint. Nvidia beat estimates and provided guidance well above most expectations.

Why, then, are shares down more than 5% as of 2 p.m. ET today? The answer is an interesting one and provides investors with a good reason to potentially take advantage of today’s dip.

nvidia headquarters with nvidia sign in front

Source: Nvidia

Are great margins a bad thing?

Nvidia’s quarterly revenue reached a record $68.1 billion, marking a 20% increase from Q3 and a 73% rise compared to the same period last year. Even more promising was the company’s guidance for about $78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. That would represent another amazing quarter with 77% year-over-year revenue growth.

So it’s hard to explain why Nvidia shares are dropping after the update. That kind of growth is unheard of for a company this large. Nvidia’s market cap is over $4.5 trillion, after all. It remains highly profitable, with gross margins at about 75%. That might be what’s making investors sell, though.

Investors seem to think it’s all too good to be true. Those excellent margins effectively have nowhere to go but down. But that doesn’t have to be the case. The company is rolling out its next-generation Vera Rubin platform later this year, which will be much more energy efficient. Customers will likely continue to line up for its products.

With the stock now treading water this year, investors should take advantage of the dislocation between an incredible business with high margins and the stock price movement that doesn’t reflect that success.

The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

senior couple looks at investing statements
Tech Stocks

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 50

| Puja Tayal

Explore the importance of a TFSA and its role in retirement savings for Canadians over 50, including current statistics.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

2 Ways to Invest in AI That Don’t Include Nvidia or Microsoft

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Look beyond Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Microsoft stock for more rewarding AI returns. Here's why Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock and…

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

The Only Stock I’d Hold in a TFSA for Life

| Puja Tayal

Learn how a TFSA can help you build wealth by investing in stocks, especially during the evolving AI landscape.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

The TFSA Fine Print You Need to Know About U.S. Investments

| Puja Tayal

Learn how a TFSA can help Canadians invest in U.S. stocks. Discover the benefits and tax considerations of your investments.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance for 50-Year-Olds

| Puja Tayal

Maximize your savings with a TFSA. Understand the benefits of tax-free investments and the limits set by the CRA.

Read more »

AI image of a face with chips
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 50% to Buy and Hold

| Brian Paradza, CFA

From a pandemic darling to a falling knife, Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) stock is trading at a massive 50% discount, yet…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 22% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) could be the absolute best opportunity available to Canadian investors in Q1 2026.

Read more »

stock chart
Tech Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Oversold TSX Stock Poised for a Comeback

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one leading Canadian growth stock investors can now put in the "undervalued" bucket for a long-term investment in a…

Read more »