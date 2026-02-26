Why Did Nvidia Stock Crash Today After Blowout Earnings?

This article first appeared on our U.S. website. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

Investors eagerly awaited fiscal fourth-quarter earnings from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) yesterday. The artificial intelligence (AI) leader didn’t disappoint. Nvidia beat estimates and provided guidance well above most expectations.

Why, then, are shares down more than 5% as of 2 p.m. ET today? The answer is an interesting one and provides investors with a good reason to potentially take advantage of today’s dip.

Are great margins a bad thing?

Nvidia’s quarterly revenue reached a record $68.1 billion, marking a 20% increase from Q3 and a 73% rise compared to the same period last year. Even more promising was the company’s guidance for about $78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. That would represent another amazing quarter with 77% year-over-year revenue growth.

So it’s hard to explain why Nvidia shares are dropping after the update. That kind of growth is unheard of for a company this large. Nvidia’s market cap is over $4.5 trillion, after all. It remains highly profitable, with gross margins at about 75%. That might be what’s making investors sell, though.

Investors seem to think it’s all too good to be true. Those excellent margins effectively have nowhere to go but down. But that doesn’t have to be the case. The company is rolling out its next-generation Vera Rubin platform later this year, which will be much more energy efficient. Customers will likely continue to line up for its products.

With the stock now treading water this year, investors should take advantage of the dislocation between an incredible business with high margins and the stock price movement that doesn’t reflect that success.