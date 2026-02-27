Netflix Lost. Netflix Won. Film at 11.

Motley Fool Premium
Netflix lost the bidding war for Warner Bros. Why are investors celebrating?

Anders Bylund
Key Points
  • Netflix declined to match Paramount Skydance's $31-per-share bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.
  • Instead of buying a studio, Netflix will invest $20 billion in content production this year.
  • Netflix's stock buyback program is back in action after being paused during the bidding war.

This article first appeared on our U.S. website. All amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has officially ended its bid to acquire the studio and streaming operations of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). The target company had a week to think about a raised bid from Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY), and came back leaning toward a Paramount deal in half that time.

Pending regulatory approval, it’s a done deal. Netflix shares opened Friday’s trading 11.6% higher on the news. Warner Bros. stock fell by roughly 2% and Paramount soared more than 18% higher. Combined, the three stocks added approximately $40 billion of market value today.

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater

Source: Getty Images

Netflix dodges a $40 billion debt bomb

Was this the best outcome for Netflix? Maybe not from an industry domination perspective, but it certainly puts Netflix in a less stressful financial situation.

Netflix had $9 billion of cash and $13.5 billion in long-term debt at the end of 2025. To finance its all-cash buyout bid, the company would have needed more than $40 billion of additional debt. Instead, it walks away with a $2.8 billion deal breakup fee, to be paid by Paramount.

As exciting as a mega-studio combining Warner Bros. and Netflix might have been, a clean balance sheet (with an extra $2.8 billion) could be the ideal outcome for Netflix and its shareholders.

What Netflix will do with all that cash

And the cash is going to work right away. Netflix’s management promised to invest $20 billion in content production this year, up from a prior 2026 production commitment of $11.5 billion. The stock buyback program is also back in action, having been paused to conserve cash for the Warner Bros. deal.

The resumed buybacks strike me as a smartly opportunistic move. Netflix’s stock posted a drawdown of 43% from last summer’s peak, mostly due to concerns about the expensive buyout battle. Canceling shares at a deep discount should be a shareholder-friendly idea and a good use of spare cash.

Netflix stock looks like a deep-discount deal at this point, even after Friday’s jump.

Anders Bylund has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

