$5,000 Gold: 3 Solid Mining Stocks to Invest In

These three Canadian gold mining giants have plenty to offer long-term investors, even after these companies’ incredible rises over the past year.

As leading producers, these companies are capitalizing on successful exploration and development activities to extend mine lives and enhance production, positioning themselves as top picks in the wake of the gold bull market rally.

Canadian gold miners, including Agnico Eagle Mines, Kinross Gold, and Barrick Gold, are experiencing significant profit growth due to low all-in sustaining costs (AISC) against rising gold prices, paving the way for strong cash flows, shareholder returns, and robust balance sheets.

The astronomical rise we’ve seen in the price of gold, which has surged well above the $5,000 per ounce level (to more than $5,400 at the time of writing) has driven a wave of investment into this space we haven’t seen in some time.

Indeed, with this backdrop, Canadian gold miners are primed for explosive growth in profit margins as their low costs turn into massive free cash flow. Investors should zero in on producers boasting rock-solid fundamentals like peer-leading all-in sustaining costs (AISC), robust balance sheets, and stable output guidance.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) remains one of my top cornerstone picks for investors looking for world-class exposure to leading gold miners right now.

Indeed, the company’s 2025 was very strong. Agnico cranked out a record 3.5 million ounces of payable gold at an AISC of just $1,339 per ounce. These results point to peer-leading efficiency that minted $4.4 billion in free cash flow and a fortress balance sheet with zero net debt worries.

Looking ahead to 2026, guidance calls for 3.3–3.5 million ounces at an AISC of $1,400–$1,550/oz. This means that at $5,000 gold, you’re looking at over $3,500/oz margins to fuel dividends (up 12.5% to $0.45/share quarterly), buybacks, and organic growth from tier-one assets like Detour Lake and Canadian Malartic.

Further, exploration and development activities added 2% to reserves at 55.4 million ounces. This should extend Agnico’s mine lives in safe jurisdictions, providing pure quality that de-risks your portfolio while leveraging this gold bull market rally.

Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) has transformed into a cash machine, and with gold at more than $5,000 an ounce, I’d suggest it’s time to load up.

The company delivered 2.2 million attributable ounces in 2025 at a stellar AISC of $1,372/oz, generating $1.1 billion free cash flow and a bulletproof balance sheet highlighted by record Q4 operating cash flow of $678 million. For 2026, expect 2.1–2.3 million ounces at AISC $1,380–$1,480/oz. These results should be driven by solid production from stars like Tasiast and Paracatu which provide margins of up to $3,500-plus/oz. Indeed, for investors looking for ample debt pay down and shareholder returns via a steady dividend, these metrics position Kinross well to provide that in spades.

Great Bear in Ontario adds high-grade growth potential, blending operational discipline with upside in stable spots. Thus, this mid-tier gem’s cost control screams buy before the herd piles in.

Barrick Gold

Finally, we have a senior gold mining giant to discuss, Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX).

The company’s past results have been impressive, prompting staunch 2026 guidance. Barrick’s management team now projects 2.9–3.25 million ounces at AISC $1,760–$1,950/oz. That production is expected to be bolstered by tier-one assets like Nevada Gold Mines which also deliver reserve replacement (12.7 million oz added) and still leave $3,000-plus/oz margins for explosive cash flow.

A pristine balance sheet with $4 billion-plus cash equivalents and low debt supports growth projects like Pueblo Viejo expansion (targeting 800k oz/year in total production) and Reko Diq, plus a fresh dividend policy rewarding patient investors.

Over the long term, Barrick has been leading the way for investors to play current gold mining production and future reserve growth. I think that’s a great combination, given where the price of gold has headed of late.