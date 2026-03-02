Motley Fool Premium
Sustainable Stocks for Passive Income Investing in 2026

If you’re looking for reliable dividend stocks that can generate sustainable passive income for years, these three stocks are among the best.

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Key Points
  • Prioritize dividend sustainability over headline yield by focusing on companies with strong cash flow, healthy balance sheets, and durable growth prospects.
  • Three TSX picks: Nutrien (NTR) — a defensive core holding in fertilizers with a ~3% yield and 20% dividend growth over five years; Emera (EMA) — a regulated utility with ~4.2% yield and predictable cash flow; Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP.UN) — ~4.6% yield backed by long‑term, inflation‑indexed contracts and global diversification.
  • Together they deliver durable passive income: Nutrien’s essential ag exposure, Emera’s regulated returns, and Brookfield’s contract‑backed infrastructure cash flows help sustain and grow dividends through cycles.

When it comes to passive income investing, one of the biggest mistakes that investors make is focusing too much on yield and not enough on sustainability.

A high yield can look attractive at first glance. But if that dividend isn’t backed by a reliable business model, strong cash flow, a strong balance sheet and long-term growth prospects, it won’t matter how high the yield is if it gets cut.

That’s why in 2026, with economic uncertainty still lingering and markets having already rallied in certain areas, investors need to be more selective.

It’s not just about finding dividend stocks with the cheapest prices or highest yields. It’s about finding high-quality stocks with defensive operations and dividends that aren’t just sustainable, but that will continue growing.

If you want passive income that you can actually rely on for years and stocks that will continue to grow in value, you need to find companies that are built to last.

So, with that in mind, if you’re a passive income seeker with cash that you’re looking to put to work, here are three sustainable dividend stocks to buy now and hold for years to come.

The perfect core portfolio stock

If you’re looking for a reliable defensive stock that will generate reliable passive income for decades to come, Nutrien (TSX:NTR) should be at the top of your watch list.

Nutrien is one of the largest producers and distributors of crop nutrients in the world, meaning it supplies fertilizers that farmers rely on every year to grow food.

That’s why it’s such a reliable and defensive stock that you can have confidence buying and holding for years. It’s one of the most dominant companies in an industry that is fundamentally tied to global food demand, which doesn’t disappear during economic slowdowns.

In addition to being one of the largest producers of these fertilizers in the world, Nutrien also operates a vertically integrated model, combining production with one of the largest agricultural retail networks in North America.

That diversification not only helps stabilize earnings across different parts of the economic cycle, but it also helps Nutrien rapidly scale and grow its business, showing why it continues to be such a dominant stock in the agricultural space.

And right now, not only does the stock offer a yield of 3%, but it has also increased its dividend by 20% in just the last five years.

Two reliable passive income generators with predictable cash flow

In addition to Nutrien, two more reliable passive income stocks with even higher dividend yields are Emera (TSX:EMA) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN).

Both Emera and Brookfield are some of the best long-term dividend stocks to buy because, like Nutrien, they operate essential businesses. On top of their essential operations, both stocks have highly predictable revenue and cash flow.

Emera, for example, is a regulated utility that owns electricity and gas distribution assets across Canada and the United States. And utilities are often considered some of the most sustainable dividend investments available because of the services they provide.

Therefore, because revenue is so sticky, regardless of the economic environment, its revenue doesn’t tend to fluctuate much. That’s one of the reasons its cash flow is so predictable.

The other is that utilities operate within regulated frameworks that provide predictable returns on invested capital set by governments. That’s why its revenue and earnings are far less volatile than those of cyclical industries.

Meanwhile, Brookfield Infrastructure owns a globally diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets, including utilities, pipelines, transport assets, and data infrastructure.

The reason its cash flow is so predictable, in addition to the defensive essential infrastructure services it provides, is that much of Brookfield’s cash flow is backed by long-term contracts that are indexed to inflation.

Furthermore, another key advantage that Brookfield has is diversification since it operates businesses all over the world.

Today, Brookfield’s dividend yield sits at more than 4.6%, while Emera’s yield sits around 4.2%. Furthermore, both stocks have dividend growth streaks that have lasted for nearly two decades.

So, if you’re a passive income seeker looking for reliable dividend growth stocks to buy now and hold for years, Brookfield and Emera are undoubtedly two of the best.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Nutrien. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Emera, and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

