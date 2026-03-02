5 TSX Stocks Beginners Can Buy and Hold Forever

These five TSX “forever” stocks can work best when they sell essentials, manage debt, and keep compounding through ugly markets.

Buying and holding TSX stocks forever sounds simple, but it works best when the business stays useful through recessions, rate shocks, and new competitors. Beginners should look for durable demand, pricing power, manageable debt, and managers who keep things boring in the best way. Pick a few names you understand, then let time do the work quietly. Today, let’s look at a few.

Essentials

Essential stocks can feel like the market’s comfort food. People still grab coffee, replace basics, and pay the power bill no matter what the economy does. That steadiness can support dividends, buybacks, and calmer compounding.

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) owns Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs, so it gets paid one franchise royalty at a time. In 2025, it grew system-wide sales 5.3% to US$46.8 billion and lifted adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) to US$3.69. Over the last year, the chatter focused on Burger King’s turnaround spending and franchisee profitability, with management signalling a slower remodel pace as construction costs stayed high. It still returned about US$1.1 billion to shareholders in 2025. At roughly 26 times trailing earnings, the risk is that traffic softens and the multiple shrinks.

Dollarama (TSX:DOL), meanwhile, thrives when shoppers want value. It also widened its runway in the last year, buying Australia’s Reject Shop while still scaling Dollarcity in Latin America. In fiscal 2026’s third quarter, sales jumped 22.2% to $1.9 billion and diluted EPS rose to $1.17, helped by 6% comparable-store sales growth in Canada. The valuation sits around 42 times trailing earnings at writing, so the risk is that margins or execution abroad disappoint.

Energy

Energy stocks can also be forever holds, but the safer flavour usually sits in regulated utilities, not commodity producers. Regulated names earn returns through rate base growth, so cash flow can feel more predictable. The trade-off is heavy capital spending, and debt costs matter.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) gives beginners another kind of “essential,” because the world keeps needing more electricity. In 2025, it reported funds from operations of US$1.3 billion, or US$2.01 per unit, and it announced a 5% distribution increase. The past year’s theme centred on rising demand from data centres and electrification, plus Brookfield’s asset recycling approach.

Hydro One (TSX:H) owns Ontario’s transmission network and a large distribution business, so it benefits when the province electrifies. In 2025, it earned $1.3 billion, or $2.23 per share, and in Q4 it posted EPS of $0.39. It also priced $1.6 billion of medium-term notes under its sustainable financing framework, pointing to ongoing grid investment. The stock trades around 26 times trailing earnings, with a solid dividend as well.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) faced more doubt, which is why it can appeal to patient beginners who buy turnarounds carefully. It has been refocusing on its regulated utility operations and simplifying the portfolio. In Q3 2025, it reported adjusted net earnings of $71.7 million, or $0.09 per share, helped by implemented rates and cost discipline. Trailing valuation looks distorted, with a trailing P/E near 97, but the forward P/E sits around 16. The risk is execution, because utilities do not get unlimited patience.

Bottom line

If you want five TSX stocks you can buy and hold forever, focus on businesses that stay relevant, generate repeat cash flow, and keep adapting without blowing up the balance sheet. You will still see rough months, but these are the kinds of names that can make “forever” feel realistic.