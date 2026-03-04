Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 4

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 4

A wave of risk aversion sent the TSX tumbling from record highs, while today’s tone may depend on oil’s strength, more earnings, and further global conflict updates.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TSX plunged 2.2% to 33,785 as escalating conflict in Middle East and Western Asia triggered a broad risk off selloff.
  • Losses were widespread as miners, financials, and consumer cyclicals led the drop, with Pet Valu and several gold names off sharply.
  • Watch Middle East headlines, U.S. jobs, non manufacturing PMI, and crude inventories, plus TSX earnings from Tourmaline, Kinaxis, Linamar, and George Weston today.

The Canadian stock market fell sharply on Tuesday as fears of growing conflict in the Middle East took a toll on investor sentiment, which started during the weekend with the U.S., Israel, and Iran exchanging strikes that signaled a broader escalation in the region. Investors moved away from risk assets as reports of military activity and retaliatory attacks raised concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies. A day after closing at a fresh all-time high, the S&P/TSX Composite Index dived by 756 points, or 2.2%, yesterday to 33,785 — marking its biggest single-day percentage decline in over two weeks.

Despite strength in some technology stocks, heavy losses in most other key market sectors, including mining, financials, and consumer cyclicals, pressured the TSX benchmark.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Pet Valu Holdings (TSX:PET) plunged by nearly 11% to $25.19 apiece, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in PET stock came after the Markham-based pet food retailer reported its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2025 results alongside a softer revenue outlook for 2026. While the company’s revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $326.4 million last quarter, its gross margin slipped to 33% from 34% amid pricing and promotional investments.

Pet Valu guided for fiscal 2026 revenue growth of just 2% to 4% on a 52-week comparable basis, with flat to only slight expansion in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin. The cautious top-line outlook and softer profitability metrics weighed on sentiment, driving PET shares sharply lower.

New Gold, Energy Fuels, and NovaGold Resources were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each falling by over 10%.

In contrast, Paramount Resources, Thomson Reuters, Constellation Software, and Strathcona Resources climbed by at least 3.9% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Barrick Mining, Enbridge, and B2Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were largely bullish in early trading on Wednesday, which could support the recovery in TSX energy and mining stocks at the open today.

However, developments related to the escalating Middle East conflict will likely remain the dominant factor shaping investor sentiment. Markets will be sensitive to any fresh headlines regarding military actions, diplomatic efforts, or potential disruptions to global energy supply routes.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will keep an eye on the latest employment change, non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), and crude oil inventories data from the United States this morning.

As the fourth-quarter earnings season continues, several TSX-listed companies, including Tourmaline Oil, Vermilion Energy, Athabasca Oil, Baytex Energy, Kinaxis, Linamar, Capital Power, MDA Space, and George Weston, will release their earnings reports today.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Kinaxis, and MDA Space. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Capital Power, Constellation Software, Enbridge, Kinaxis, Linamar, MDA Space, Pet Valu, Thomson Reuters, Tourmaline Oil, and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

The Top 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Tell Anyone to Buy

| Demetris Afxentiou

A simple, beginner‑friendly breakdown of three Canadian dividend stocks that offer reliable income, stability, and long-term growth potential.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Surging oil prices and upbeat manufacturing data pushed the TSX to another record close, with investors expected to continue focusing…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest During Market Turbulence: Gold, Staples or Cash?

| Demetris Afxentiou

When market turbulence hits, investors rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Here’s where investors shift to.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

Everyday Stocks That Can Defend Your Wealth, Too

| Demetris Afxentiou

Everyday stocks like utilities, grocers, and everyday staples provide a defensive moat for any portfolio and any market environment.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Pair These Stocks Together for Both Growth and Safety

| Demetris Afxentiou

A mix of defensive and growth‑oriented stocks can help investors build a portfolio that performs well in both stable and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 2

| Jitendra Parashar

After inflation concerns halted its rally, the TSX now faces a volatile open as crude oil soars on escalating global…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks Could Be Canada’s Secret Weapon in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Energy stocks like Enbridge, Suncor, and Canadian Natural Resources may be Canada’s secret weapon in 2026.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Stock Market

The TSX Dominated U.S. Stocks in 2025, and Here’s Why it Could Keep Winning

| Chris MacDonald

Despite surging at nearly double the rate of U.S. stocks in 2025, I think plenty of upside could still be…

Read more »