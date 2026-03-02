Where to Invest During Market Turbulence: Gold, Staples or Cash?

When market turbulence hits, investors rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Here’s where investors shift to.

When market turbulence hits, investors turn to safer assets as a store of wealth. That often involves rotating out of higher-volatility, higher-growth investments to more defensive and stable holdings. This not only protects capital but maintains stability.

Gold, consumer staples, and cash consistently stand out during those uncertain periods. Each offers a unique form of appeal, and by extension, protection from volatility. Understanding how each of those safe stores of wealth behaves can help investors determine where best to invest during that market volatility.

Invest in the traditional hedge

Gold has long been viewed as a safe‑haven asset, especially during periods of economic stress or geopolitical uncertainty. When inflation rises, gold becomes attractive to investors. If interest rates fluctuate, the same thing happens.

For investors seeking exposure to gold, Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is an intriguing option to consider. Gold stocks often move more than the precious metal itself. This gives investors the opportunity to realize greater upside when prices surge.

That compounds further as an increase in precious metal prices translates into a direct increase in Barrick’s margins. Concurrently, gold’s defensive qualities help offset weakness in other parts of a portfolio.

Barrick isn’t just a gold miner. The company also produces other precious metals from its massive portfolio of mines, including copper.

The appeal of Barrick as an inflation hedge is clear, given the 160% increase in the stock price over the trailing 12-month period.

Prospective investors should also note that Barrick offers investors a quarterly dividend that carries a yield of 3.3%. For investors seeking a hedge against volatility, gold remains one of the most reliable options.

Generate predictable cash flow amid steady demand

Another option for investors to consider when offsetting market turbulence is consumer staples. This is where companies such as Loblaw (TSX:L) and Metro (TSX:MRU) can offer investors something unique.

Both companies operate the largest grocery and pharmacy networks in Canada. Groceries, personal care, and household essential items continue to be purchased, even when market turbulence hits.

Grocers generate steady and reliable cash flows that are fueled by that steady demand. That demand helps to support dividends and reduces volatility. Both Loblaw and Metro also offer a variety of private-label brands that have loyal followings.

Adding to that overall appeal is the fact that Loblaw and Metro offer investors growing quarterly dividends with years of annual increases. As of the time of writing, both grocers offer yields of 0.89% and 1.7%, respectively.

For investors looking for stability and income, staples offer a dependable anchor during turbulent markets.

Consider flexibility and capital preservation

Holding cash may not be exciting, but it does offer flexibility during times of market turbulence. Cash provides immediate liquidity, allowing investors to act quickly when opportunities arise.

That’s where the appeal of ETFs such as the Global X High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:CASH) comes into focus.

Deposits are held at Canadian chartered banks. While cash underperforms other asset classes over the long term, the goal is liquidity and stability. That stability and preservation of capital can outweigh lower returns.

For investors looking to avoid the shorter-term risk or seeking liquidity for future buying opportunities, holding cash plays an important role.

Choose the right mix to offset market turbulence

Gold, staples, and cash each offer different forms of protection during market turbulence.

Gold provides a hedge against uncertainty. Consumer staples offer defensive appeal with reliable, steady performance. Finally, cash offers liquidity and safety in times of volatility.

As volatility persists through 2026, these defensive categories continue to attract investor attention. A mix of these defensive assets can help stabilize any long-term portfolio and reduce volatility in any diversified portfolio.