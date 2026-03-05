Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

3 Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

Canadians should look more closely at these dividend stocks offering a nice blend of stability, global growth exposure, and high yield.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Three Canadian dividend stocks — Loblaw, Thomson Reuters, and goeasy — offer a mix of stability, global growth exposure, and high yield for long-term investors.
  • Together they provide diversification through a defensive grocery leader, a global data and AI-driven company, and a higher-yield lender with potential price recovery.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Loblaw

Dividend stocks play an essential role in long-term investing. For Canadians, they offer a powerful combination of reliable income and capital appreciation. The best dividend companies also tend to have durable business models, strong cash flows, and long track records of rewarding shareholders.

Here are three dividend stocks every Canadian should consider owning in a long-term portfolio.

dividend stocks bring in passive income so investors can sit back and relax

Source: Getty Images

Loblaw: A defensive dividend grower

Loblaw (TSX:L) represents one of the most stable businesses in the Canadian market. As the country’s largest food retailer, it operates more than 2,400 locations through well-known grocery and pharmacy brands.

Its grocery banners include Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Provigo, T&T Supermarket, Zehrs, Fortinos, Atlantic Superstore, and Your Independent Grocer. Meanwhile, its pharmacy segment includes Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix, giving the company strong exposure to both everyday necessities and healthcare retail.

That combination makes Loblaw a highly defensive investment. Even during economic downturns, Canadians still need groceries and prescriptions, which helps the company maintain steady revenue and cash flow.

Loblaw has also proven itself as a reliable dividend grower. The company has increased its dividend for roughly 14 consecutive years, with a five-year dividend growth rate of about 11.5%. Its most recent dividend increase in July 2025 was close to 10%, reinforcing management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

At roughly $62 per share at the time of writing, the stock yields around 0.9%. While the yield is modest, the real appeal is its consistent dividend growth and stability, making it an ideal “buy-and-hold” stock that investors can add on market pullbacks.

Thomson Reuters: A global dividend compounder

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) is another top Canadian dividend stock, particularly for investors looking for global exposure and long-term growth.

The company has a presence in over 75 countries, providing specialized information, software, and tools to professionals in legal, tax, accounting, compliance, and government sectors. These industries rely heavily on accurate data and efficient workflows, deeply embedding Thomson Reuters’ products in clients’ operations.

Importantly, the company has been investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning since the early 1990s. Those technologies now power its platforms, helping professionals access trusted insights and automate complex tasks. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, Thomson Reuters is well-positioned to benefit.

The market recently punished the stock during an AI-related sell-off, but shares have begun to rebound sharply. Despite the recovery, the valuation still appears attractive compared with historical levels.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend for more than 30 consecutive years, making it one of Canada’s elite dividend growth companies. The stock currently yields about 2.5%, and dividend increases in recent years have accelerated to roughly 10% annually, which should boost investor confidence.

goeasy: High yield with upside potential

goeasy (TSX:GSY) offers a very different opportunity — one focused on high yield and potential price recovery.

The non-prime consumer lender has seen its share price fall significantly from its 2025 peak, at one point losing roughly half its value. Market volatility and concerns around consumer credit drove much of the decline.

However, the underlying business remains profitable and continues to generate resilient earnings that could rebound down the road. At about $110 per share, the stock currently offers a compelling 5.3% dividend yield.

Also impressive is its dividend growth history. goeasy has raised its dividend every year for more than a decade, delivering an extraordinary 10-year dividend growth rate of over 30%.

The analyst consensus estimate suggests the stock could still be trading at a deep discount of over 40%, with significant upside potential of more than 70% if sentiment improves.

Investor takeaway

For Canadians building a dividend-focused portfolio, diversification across defensive, growth, and high-yield stocks is key.

  • Loblaw offers stability and consistent dividend growth from a recession-resistant business.
  • Thomson Reuters provides global exposure and long-term growth driven by technology and AI.
  • goeasy delivers a high yield and potential recovery upside.

Together, these three companies combine income, resilience, and growth potential, making them strong candidates for long-term Canadian investors seeking reliable dividend returns.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in goeasy and Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool recommends Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Value Stocks for 2026

| Chris MacDonald

Here's my broad commentary around why Canadian stocks look cheap right now, and a couple top opportunities for investors to…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a TFSA With $14,000 for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Robin Brown

If you got $14,000 to invest in your TFSA, these four dividend stocks earn you a safe and growing stream…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking for insider buying activity (particularly from billionaires) may want to consider these three Canadian stocks right now.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Passive Income That Keeps Growing

| Chris MacDonald

These top Canadian dividend stocks provide the sort of total return upside so many investors are looking for. Here's why…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

How Does Fortis Stack Up Against Other Utility Stocks?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Fortis (TSX:FTS) could be among the best world-class stocks investors should consider in the market right…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for March

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient asset base, strong balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation, and consistent dividend growth, these two energy stocks are…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfectly Suited for Retirees

| Demetris Afxentiou

Three top Canadian dividend stocks retirees can rely on: Enbridge, Fortis, and CIBC. Stable income, essential services, and long-term dividend…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their strong fundamentals, promising growth outlook, and reliable dividend histories, these two stocks present compelling buying opportunities for long-term…

Read more »