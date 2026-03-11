2 Growth Stocks Ready to Skyrocket in 2026 and After

Long‑term, higher‑risk investors might find bargains in growth names 5N Plus (VNP) for specialty semiconductors and Celestica (CLS) for AI/data‑center infrastructure, both trading well below recent peaks.

Considering the impact of the ongoing and growing Israel-Iran conflict, most, if not all, newer investors may not feel inclined to make risky investment decisions. Despite this, I think it may still be worthwhile to consider using the downturn in the broader market to identify bargains among growth stocks on the TSX.

As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is still close to its latest all-time high, but has pulled back around 4.4%. The downturn in the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market indicates that the impact of the geopolitical landscape is being felt in the Canadian economy.

Investors with a long-term investment horizon can look past all the noise due to near-term market volatility . Periods of unrest can present opportunities for investors to buy fundamentally solid growth stocks at discounted share prices to capture the potential of outsized returns over time.

If you have a higher risk tolerance and want to take a leap of faith in the recovery of the economy, keep these two TSX growth stocks on your radar.

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is a $2.5 billion market-cap manufacturer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The company focuses on value-added products for clients in various high-growth markets. It has flexible global sourcing for materials and manufacturing capabilities, and the company has a solid relationship with its customers. VNP has delivered impressive performance on the stock market over the years and has bright prospects in the future.

There is a growing demand for the products that 5N Plus produces, and the company has been increasing its recycling and refining capacity and expanding its capacity to produce more. As of this writing, VNP stock trades for $28.27 per share. It is down by 11% from its 52-week high.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a $39 billion market capitalization company that is proving to be increasingly critical to the growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and tech industry. Celestica supplies critical data centre infrastructure for AI, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. As more companies shift to embedding AI across operations, the demand for computing power has surged. The demand for AI in daily life keeps growing, and so does the importance of providers like Celestica.

The management plans to increase its capital expenditures to grow its capacity and improve its offerings. It plans to spend $1 billion to this end. Considering the solid momentum it has had in recent years, management expects it to reach $17 billion in revenue in 2026. As of this writing, CLS stock trades for $339.51 per share. Down by almost 34% from its 52-week high, CLS stock might be a bargain at current levels.

