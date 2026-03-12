Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 12

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 12

The TSX slipped as fresh conflict headlines reignited crude supply fears, setting up the stage for another volatile session today with oil prices still climbing.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TSX fell 0.5% to 33,120 as WTI crude surged after renewed Gulf attacks, lifting energy while tech, real estate, and mining lagged.
  • goeasy plunged another 18% after $178M incremental charge‑offs, dividend suspension, and potential covenant issues.
  • Investors will watch WTI moves, U.S. jobless claims data, and earnings from Wheaton Precious Metals and Empire Company today for near‑term volatility.

After staging a recovery in the previous couple of sessions, Canadian stocks turned negative again on Wednesday as oil prices resumed their upward trend following reports of fresh attacks on merchant vessels and energy infrastructure across the Gulf region. As the renewed escalation in the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict raised concerns about further disruptions to global crude shipments, the S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 151 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 33,120.

As tensions intensified, crude prices rose sharply in global markets, reflecting fears that the conflict could prolong supply constraints in the Middle East. Stronger oil prices drove shares of energy companies higher. However, most other key sectors, such as technology, real estate, and mining, posted sharp declines — pressuring the TSX benchmark.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of goeasy (TSX:GSY) tanked by another 18% to $40.67 per share, extending their two-day slump to nearly 65%. This recent massive selling pressure in GSY stock came after the company, which earlier in the week had warned of a $178 million incremental charge-off in the fourth quarter tied to its LendCare portfolio, pushing its total net charge-offs for the quarter to about $331 million.

In addition, goeasy also suspended its dividend, halted share buybacks, and disclosed potential covenant compliance issues, though it said it is in active talks with lenders. The combination of higher-than-expected credit losses and uncertainty around financing agreements appears to have severely dented investor confidence.

Constellation Software, G Mining Ventures, and NovaGold Resources were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each diving by at least 4.7%.

In contrast, SECURE Waste Infrastructure, Parex Resources, Methanex, and Cenovus Energy climbed by at least 4.6% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Similarly, Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) fell over 4% after the firm released its fourth-quarter results. Last quarter, its funds from operations rose 23% year over year to $245 million, driven by higher production and stronger realized gas prices after hedging.

Its quarterly earnings also jumped 61% to nearly $126 million, as production increased 6% from a year ago and cash costs fell 10%, lifting Peyto’s operating margin to 74%. So far in 2026, PEY stock has jumped 23.4%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Telus, Suncor Energy, and Barrick Mining were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices continued to surge in early trading on Thursday, which could lift TSX energy stocks at the open today. However, mixed metals prices and new developments related to the escalating Iran conflict could keep broader market sentiment fragile.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest jobless claims data from the United States this morning.

On the corporate events side, Wheaton Precious Metals and Empire Company are expected to announce their latest quarterly results today, which could keep their shares in the spotlight throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Constellation Software, Methanex, Parex Resources, Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp., and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX extended its rebound as easing oil prices calmed inflation fears, with today’s focus shifting to U.S. inflation data…

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Dividend Stocks

My 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a simple, high‑conviction TFSA portfolio for 2026 with three Canadian stocks offering stability, income, and long‑term compounding potential.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 10

| Jitendra Parashar

Hopes of a quicker resolution in the Middle East helped the TSX recover from steep intraday losses, with markets watching…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Got $21,000 Just Sitting in a TFSA? This Dividend Stock Is Worth a Look

| Demetris Afxentiou

Got $21,000 sitting in a TFSA? Here’s why this top-rated dividend stock is an ideal pick for stable, growing, tax‑free…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 9

| Jitendra Parashar

Escalating Middle East tensions and a 16% jump in crude sent the TSX sharply lower last week, setting up another…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Geopolitical turmoil and commodity swings sent the TSX into another pullback, while markets brace for oil-driven moves and key U.S.…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Energy Stocks

Where I See Enbridge Stock Heading Over the Next 3 Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge stock could see significant cash flow and dividend growth from its regulated assets over the next several years.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Too Much U.S. Tech? Here’s the TSX Stock I’d Add now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors heavy in U.S. tech can diversify with this Canadian AI company benefiting from strong demand and infrastructure spending.

Read more »