Where I’d Put $10,000 in Canadian Stocks Right Now

Put $10,000 into resilient Canadian names—BMO for dividend longevity, Rogers for yield stability and growth potential, and Cenovus as an energy hedge benefiting from higher oil.

TSX up 4.44% YTD despite March volatility, with seven of 11 sectors positive and energy leading the gains.

The TSX started at a record high in March 2026, but it has been a wild ride since due to significant geopolitical instability Nonetheless, Canada’s primary stock market is still up 4.4% year-to-date, with seven of 11 primary sectors, led by energy, in positive territory.

If I had $10,000 to invest right now, I’d put it in Canadian stocks that have displayed resilience and consistent strength amid a directionless market.

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Built to last

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) tops my list for dividend stability. Canada’s oldest financial institution and third-largest bank is also the TSX’s dividend pioneer. BMO’s dividend track record is 196 years. At $192.99 per share (+9.22% year-to-date), the reliable dividend yield is 3.4%.

In Q1 fiscal 2026 (three months ending January 31, 2026), net income increased 16% to $2.5 billion versus Q1 fiscal 2026. Revenue reached $9.8 billion during the quarter.

According to its CEO, Darryl White, BMO achieved record revenue across all operating segments in the first quarter. “Credit is well-managed and in line with our expectations,” White added. The provision for credit losses (PCL) declined 26.2% year-over-year to $746 million.

BMO is built to last, as evidenced by its dividend longevity. The acquisition of the Bank of the West significantly expanded its U.S. footprint and should drive strategic growth. The Big Bank acquired Burgundy Asset Management in November 2025 to bolster the Wealth Management operating segment.

Yield stability

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) offers yield stability and growth potential. At $53.66 per share, the trailing one-year price return is plus-38.3%, far better than BCE’s (+5.45%) and better than TELUS’ (-11.53%). Given the low payout ratio of 15.7%, the 3.7% dividend yield is safe and sustainable.

The $29.4 billion communications, sports, and entertainment company enjoys a competitive edge with its coast-to-coast fibre and 5G network. Its industry-leading 67% wireless margin is a core strength. While its media and sports assets, notably Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), are growth engines and brand builders. These trophy assets reported a 47% revenue growth last year.

Rogers’ net income in 2025 was $6.9 billion compared to $1.7 billion in 2024. The nearly 300% jump was due to revaluation of its existing ownership at current market prices following the acquisition of the remaining stake in MLSE. More importantly, total debt for the year decreased by $1 billion to $46.6 billion.

Energy hedge

The war in Iran benefits major energy producers like Canada, though it is a headwind for net energy importers in Asia and Europe. Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is among the beneficiaries of the current oil volatility. The large-cap stock has advanced 7.2% in the last 10 trading days, raising its year-to-date gain to 38.6%. CVE trades at $32.18 per share and pays a 2.6% dividend (36.3% payout ratio).

This $57.8 billion integrated oil and natural gas company boosted its cash flow and production capacity with the strategic acquisition of MEG Energy in November 2025. Furthermore, Cenovus can fully fund its sustaining capital at US$45 per barrel (break-even oil price). The current WTI crude price is US$87.53 per barrel.

Navigate the uncertainty

Extreme market volatility will persist if the war doesn’t end soon. BMO, Rogers Communications, and Cenovus Energy are the Canadian stocks to buy with $10,000 today. You’d have a balanced approach to navigating this uncertainty.