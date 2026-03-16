Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 4.66% Yield? Here’s a Dividend Trap to Avoid in March

4.66% Yield? Here’s a Dividend Trap to Avoid in March

I’m surprised this bank is still around, much less paying a 4.66% dividend yield.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Laurentian Bank’s 4.66% dividend yield looks attractive, but investors should look beyond that number.
  • Weak fundamentals, including a price-to-book ratio of 0.67 and return on equity of just 2.84%, point to deeper structural issues.
  • Investors seeking Canadian bank dividends may be better off using a ETF rather than betting on a smaller struggling bank.

Canada’s banking sector is a very popular hunting ground for dividend investors. And for good reason. The Big Six banks have long histories of paying and growing dividends, strong balance sheets, and dominant positions in a protected oligopoly. But that does not mean every Canadian bank is a great investment.

Once you move outside the Big Six and start looking at smaller names, the picture changes quickly. In theory, these should be scrappy challengers trying to disrupt the incumbents. In reality, Canada’s tightly controlled banking market often leaves it stuck in permanent second place.

A good example is Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB). If you screened Canadian banks by dividend yield, this one might catch your eye. Based on its most recent quarterly payout, the stock currently offers a forward dividend yield of about 4.66%.

But that headline number hides some serious financial problems, and once you dig into the fundamentals, the story only gets worse. Here’s why I would avoid Laurentian Bank as a dividend trap.

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone

Source: Getty Images

Why Laurentian Bank has poor fundamentals

Banks are not evaluated quite the same way as most companies. A normal business sells products or services. Banks make money primarily by taking deposits, lending that money out at higher interest rates, and capturing the spread between those two rates. They also earn income from fees, trading, and other financial services.

Because of this structure, traditional valuation metrics do not always tell the full story. Two metrics I pay close attention to when evaluating banks are price-to-book value and return on equity.

Book value matters for banks because their assets are largely financial instruments such as loans and securities. In other sectors, book value is less meaningful, but for banks, it still provides insight into how the market values their balance sheet.

Healthy banks typically trade somewhere between one and two times book value. Below one times book can sometimes signal a bargain, but it can also signal deep problems.

Laurentian Bank currently trades at about 0.67 times book value. At first glance, that may look cheap. You are buying the bank for less than the value of its assets.

But banks do not trade below book value without a reason. Investors are effectively saying the assets on that balance sheet are not generating attractive returns.

That brings us to the next metric. Return on assets for banks is usually very low. That is not unusual because banks operate with enormous balance sheets and heavy leverage.

Return on equity is the real test of efficiency. A strong bank should produce a return on equity above 10%. Many of the large Canadian banks operate comfortably in the low to mid-teens.

Laurentian Bank’s return on equity is just 2.84%. That is extremely weak for a financial institution and helps explain why the stock trades at such a steep discount to book value.

The future for Laurentian Bank

I am bearish on Laurentian Bank. The company has spent years exploring strategic alternatives, including attempts to find a buyer. Those efforts have repeatedly fallen apart after potential acquirers took a closer look at the business.

That does not inspire confidence. Yes, the stock has rallied recently. Over the past 12 months, Laurentian shares have climbed about 52.6%. But a short-term rally does not fix long-term structural problems.

The balance sheet also raises concerns. As of the most recent quarter, the bank held about $9.2 billion in cash against roughly $17.77 billion in debt. Over the trailing 12 months, operating cash flow was negative $847.5 million.

For me, this is not a stock worth owning just for the dividend. If you want exposure to Canadian bank dividends, a better approach may be to use an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds all six major banks.

Some ETFs even enhance the yield by writing covered calls or applying modest leverage of around 1.25 times. That way, you still benefit from the sector’s income potential without betting on one struggling player.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $3,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $3,000 capital investment can buy the top Canadian stocks and create a mini-portfolio in 2026.

Read more »

people ride a downhill dip on a roller coaster
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Hold Through Anything

| Kay Ng

Long-term dividend investors can take advantage of a rare combination of essential assets, a global footprint, and a steadily growing…

Read more »

customer adds cash to tip jar at business
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Pay You While You Wait

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Reliable dividend payers, like this regulated utility and this diversified financial, can keep cash coming in while the market sorts…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? This Dividend Stock Could Deliver $37 a Month in Passive Income

| Andrew Button

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) generates considerable monthly passive income.

Read more »

woman looks ahead of her over water
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks That Belong in Almost Every Portfolio

| Robin Brown

Discover why dividend stocks are essential for Canadian investors looking to offset market volatility and enhance returns.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Why Boring Utility Stocks Are Suddenly Looking Very Attractive

| Demetris Afxentiou

Utility stocks are often seen as boring and lacking growth, but shifting market conditions are making them surprisingly attractive for…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

| Sneha Nahata

A $10,000 investment in this TSX stock could generate approximately $520 per year in tax-free dividends at today’s payout rate.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $20,000 in These 4 Stocks and Get $1,100 in Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Add these four TSX dividend stocks to your self-directed TFSA portfolio to generate significant and tax-free passive income.

Read more »