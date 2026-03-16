4 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

Discover four proven habits TFSA millionaires use to build wealth, including dividend compounding with stocks like Fortis, Royal Bank, and Enbridge.

Consistency and Tax-Free Structure Management: Regular contributions, staying invested through market volatility, and maximizing TFSA contributions are key strategies for minimizing taxes and fostering long-term growth.

Strategic Investment in Reliable Dividends: Choosing dividend stocks like Enbridge, Royal Bank of Canada, and Fortis is crucial for creating a growing income stream and accelerating portfolio growth.

Harnessing the Power of Long-term Compounding: Successful TFSA millionaires emphasize the importance of allowing investments to grow over time, using compounding to build wealth steadily.

Building a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio, especially a large one, takes disciplined investing and time. It’s often simple, focused investing that leads to investors becoming TFSA millionaires.

There’s no shortage of great investments on the market that can help to meet that goal. But to hit TFSA millionaire status, some stocks are clearly better than others. Additionally, there are some patterns exhibited by seven-figure portfolio owners that can help to accelerate that process.

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They focus on long‑term compounding

The first secret of TFSA millionaires is not really a secret, but it’s something that often gets overlooked. Building wealth happens slowly and predictably. The biggest driver of that is time for compounding to work.

That compounding is supercharged when left alone for a decade or longer. This is a sharp deviation from the instinct many investors have in trying to time the market or seek out quick wins.

Instead, giving compounding enough time to work is what really threads the needle towards becoming a TFSA millionaire. That compounding is only half of the equation. You still need some stellar investments that will provide the fuel for that compounding to happen.

Enter Enbridge (TSX:ENB), Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), and Fortis (TSX:FTS).

All three of those stocks have long-established histories of providing investors with steady returns. In fact, those histories in some cases stem back a century or longer. That level of reliability helps investors stay invested throughout different market cycles.

They choose reliable dividend stocks that grow

Dividend growth is a core strategy for many TFSA millionaires. They gravitate toward companies that not only pay handsomely but also provide investors with regular dividend increases.

By doing this, it creates a continually growing stream of income that can be reinvested to accelerate growth. The three stocks mentioned above are perfect examples of this.

Fortis is one of Canada’s largest and most stable utility stocks. Fortis has increased its dividend for an incredible 53 consecutive years without fail. This makes it one of only two dividend knights in Canada. That predictable performance matters. Fortis currently yields 3.17%

The same could be said for Royal Bank. As the largest of Canada’s big bank stocks, Royal is a beacon of long-term strength and stable payouts. The bank has provided annual increases for over a decade and has paid dividends for over a century. The bank currently offers a yield of 2.96%

Finally, there’s Enbridge. Enbridge adds a 5.2% high yield backed by essential energy infrastructure, giving investors a strong income base to reinvest. Enbridge has paid dividends without fail for seven decades and has provided annual increases for three decades.

When dividends are reinvested year after year, the compounding effect becomes powerful. TFSA millionaires understand that these small, steady increases add up over time.

They contribute regularly and stay invested through volatility

Consistency represents another habit of TFSA millionaires. Keeping your investments locked into dividend compounders only works if there are regular contributions made to fuel that growth.

This is where dollar‑cost averaging comes in to smooth out market fluctuations and keep investors focused on the long‑term goal rather than short‑term market volatility.

Staying invested during downturns is a major advantage. Investors often panic and sell when markets fall. TFSA millionaires know better. In fact, market volatility is an opportunity to buy more at a discount.

Over years and decades, this steady accumulation compounds into meaningful growth.

They avoid unnecessary taxes and maximize TFSA room

One of the biggest advantages that Canadian investors have is the TFSA’s tax‑free structure. TFSA millionaires know this and use it strategically. Avoiding taxable events allows every dollar of growth to continue compounding.

Inside a TFSA, that compounding is tax-free. That’s why maximizing your contributions is another essential habit of TFSA millionaires. This also helps create a larger base for compounding to work on.

Final thoughts for the would-be TFSA millionaire

Becoming a TFSA millionaire doesn’t require massive amounts of capital or some little-known trick or loophole. What it does require is selecting the right stocks, consistency through contributions and the discipline to stay invested.

For long-term investors, the choice is clear. Buy the dividend stocks mentioned above within your TFSA, hold them for decades, continue to invest, and then sit back and watch them grow.