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A Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Hold Through Anything

Long-term dividend investors can take advantage of a rare combination of essential assets, a global footprint, and a steadily growing distribution in this stable stock.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Operates essential global infrastructure (utilities, transport, energy midstream, data centres) that generates predictable, largely inflation‑linked cash flows.
  • Disciplined growth through reinvestment and acquisitions with a record US$9.2B capital backlog (78% in data) and support from the broader Brookfield ecosystem.
  • Pays about $2.49/unit (~4.7% yield) and has raised distributions for 17 consecutive years, making it a dependable long‑term dividend holding.

In volatile markets, the best investments are often the ones tied to the real economy. Infrastructure businesses that deliver essential services tend to generate reliable cash flows regardless of economic cycles. One company that is a good example of this stability is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN)

For long-term dividend investors, it’s a rare combination: essential assets, a global footprint, and a steadily growing distribution. Those qualities make it a Canadian dividend stock many investors could confidently hold through market ups and downs.

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Essential infrastructure that the world depends on

The foundation of Brookfield Infrastructure’s strength lies in what it owns. The company operates critical infrastructure assets across these sectors: utilities, transportation, energy midstream, and data infrastructure. 

These assets include 3,100 km of electricity transmission lines, 3,500 km of natural gas pipelines, along with 8.9 million electricity and gas connections, 36,300 km of rail, 3,300 km of toll roads, and more than 150 data centres, serving customers worldwide. 

Infrastructure like this is essential. Electricity networks, pipelines, rail systems, ports, and data infrastructure are essential to modern economies. Demand for these services remains relatively steady even during recessions, which helps create predictable revenue streams.

In many cases, Brookfield Infrastructure’s assets operate under long-term contracts or regulated frameworks. This provides visibility into future cash flow and reduces exposure to economic swings. About 80% of its cash flows are also linked to inflation, helping protect the business during periods of rising costs.

For investors, that stability is invaluable. When markets fluctuate, businesses tied to essential services can keep generating cash and paying distributions.

A quality business built for long-term growth

Beyond its defensive characteristics, Brookfield Infrastructure also has a strong growth engine. The company continuously reinvests capital into new infrastructure opportunities around the world. By acquiring undervalued assets and improving their operations, it creates additional long-term cash flow.

At the end of 2025, it also had a record capital backlog of US$9.2 billion primarily across data (78% of the backlog) and utilities (14%), providing visible growth for the next two to three years. 

This strategy has helped the company expand its global portfolio and diversify its revenue streams across regions and sectors. As economies modernize and demand for infrastructure increases — particularly in energy transition and digital connectivity — Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to benefit.

Another advantage is the backing of the broader Brookfield ecosystem, which provides access to capital, deal flow, and operational expertise. That scale allows the company to pursue large infrastructure opportunities that smaller competitors simply cannot.
For long-term investors, this combination of stable cash flows and disciplined expansion creates a compelling investment case.

A reliable and growing dividend

Of course, income investors are especially drawn to Brookfield Infrastructure for its cash distributions. The partnership currently pays about $2.49 per unit annually, translating to a yield of roughly 4.7%, with distributions paid quarterly. 

More importantly, the distribution has a long history of growth. In January, the company announced another increase to its quarterly payout, marking 17 consecutive years of distribution increases. 

For income investors, consistency like that matters. A rising payout not only provides income today but also helps protect purchasing power over time. It reflects management’s confidence in the durability of the underlying business.

Investor takeaway

In uncertain markets, investors often search for companies that combine stability, quality, and income. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners fits that profile exceptionally well. Its globally diversified infrastructure assets provide essential services that generate steady cash flows, while disciplined acquisitions support long-term growth.

Add in a dividend yield of 4.7% and a track record of more than a decade of cash distribution increases, and it becomes clear why many investors view this stock as a dependable long-term holding.

For those building a diversified dividend portfolio, Brookfield Infrastructure is the kind of Canadian stock that could reasonably be held through almost any market environment.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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