A third straight selloff pushed the TSX to a four-week low, with today’s direction tied to geopolitical headlines, crude oil prices, and fresh inflation data.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 16

Geopolitical risk from the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict and high oil kept markets volatile as tech, financials, and mining led losses while staples and utilities held up.

The TSX fell 0.9% to its lowest close in four weeks at 32,542, ending the week down 1.6% and sliding over 5% in the past two weeks.

Canadian stocks plunged for the third consecutive session on Friday as mixed economic data and the expanding U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict kept investors on edge despite recent assurances from global leaders that diplomatic efforts could eventually bring the fighting to an end. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell nearly 300 points, or 0.9%, to 32,542 — marking its lowest closing in four weeks.

Despite renewed buying in consumer staple and utility stocks, heavy selling in most other key market sectors, such as technology, financials, and mining, dragged the broader index lower.

As a result, the TSX benchmark ended the week with a 1.6% decline, extending its two-week decline to more than 5%.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Methanex, First Majestic Silver, Equinox Gold, and Vizsla Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 7.7%.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they fell 3.4% to $192.13 apiece. This selloff in WPM stock came despite the company reporting record fourth-quarter 2025 results. In the fourth quarter alone, the Vancouver-based precious metals miner’s revenue surged 127% year over year to a record US$865 million, while net earnings jumped more than fivefold to US$558 million, driven by a 69% increase in the average realized gold equivalent price and a 35% rise in its gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) sold.

Wheaton also boosted its quarterly dividend by 18% for 2026 and provided strong production guidance of 860,000 to 940,000 GEOs for the year ahead. However, WPM stock’s decline suggests investors may have booked profits after its strong run, even as it delivered record financial performance and outlined solid long-term growth plans. Notably, the stock has risen 83% over the last year.

On the brighter side, Empire Company, Bird Construction, Kelt Exploration, and Curaleaf were among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks, as they jumped by at least 2.5%.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Whitecap Resources, B2Gold, and Baytex Energy were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

After settling close to US$99.3 a barrel, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices were largely mixed in early Monday trading, while gold and silver fell as investors continued to closely monitor the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East and its impact on global energy supplies. Given these slightly negative signals from commodity markets, the resource-heavy TSX could remain volatile at the open today.

U.S. president Donald Trump’s recent comments about forming a multinational coalition to help secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have drawn attention from markets, as the key waterway remains largely restricted for oil tanker traffic.

In addition to the U.S. manufacturing data, Canadian investors will closely monitor the domestic consumer inflation report this morning, which could add to market volatility if the reading significantly deviates from expectations.

Market movers on the TSX today