Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Supercharged Canadian Picks Set to Break Out in 2026

2 Supercharged Canadian Picks Set to Break Out in 2026

Keep a close eye on these two TSX stocks if you’re on the hunt for breakout stocks to grow your wealth in 2026 and beyond.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TSX is off 4.7% from its 52-week high, creating volatile but attractive buying opportunities for selective growth stocks.
  • Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) — $3.75B AI-driven supply‑chain software company with 11% YoY revenue growth, positioned for durable long‑term gains.
  • Celestica (TSX:CLS) — $44.46B electronics manufacturer capitalizing on AI datacenter demand with 28% revenue and 58% EPS growth, poised for a potential 2026 breakout.

The stock market is volatile right now, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index down by 4.7% from its 52-week high. The downturn in the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market effectively mirrors the state of the economy and investor sentiment around it. Investing in growth stocks when the market is uncertain can be very risky. However, times like these are when most successful investors find the best deals.

Growth stocks are higher-risk investments than blue-chip stocks, but also boast the potential of higher returns. Not every growth stock has what it takes to weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side. However, some growth stocks have a greater chance of becoming winners when the dust settles.

Against this backdrop, here are two TSX tech stocks that you might want to have on your radar, if not add them to your self-directed portfolio right away.

rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a $3.75 billion market-cap company that operates in the supply chain industry. It is effectively a tech stock and an artificial intelligence (AI) stock that powers complex global supply chains, helping its clients streamline operations. Its AI-powered supply chain platform helps businesses worldwide handle supply chain logistics much better.

With supply chain issues plaguing businesses everywhere, companies like Kinaxis will become increasingly important. The chaos in the sector has been a boon for Kinaxis. The company’s Q3 results showed that it saw an 11% year-over-year increase in revenue.

With strong operating margins, there might be plenty of bottom-line growth for the company in the years ahead. In turn, its investors can enjoy significant returns through capital appreciation. As of this writing, KXS stock trades for $135.49 per share.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) might not be one of the most well-known names among tech stocks, but the $44.46 billion market-cap tech stock warrants some attention. The manufacturing powerhouse headquartered in Toronto has been fully capitalizing on the boom in AI data centers. The company provides much of the hardware these facilities require.

The demand for AI datacentres has skyrocketed in the last few years, and CLS stock has benefited. This past quarter saw Celestica report a 28% top-line growth compared to the same period last year. It also reported a massive 58% growth in its earnings per share.

At current levels, the stock still has significant room for growth. While not immune to the risks that come with investing in growth stocks, Celestica seems poised to have a breakout year in 2026.

Foolish takeaway

The broader environment might seem increasingly uncertain right now, especially with no clear end in sight to tensions in the Middle East. However, investors with a long-term outlook know that looking beyond the noise and investing smartly can help them enjoy significant success down the line.

If you can find it in you to weather the short-term volatility that the market is experiencing right now, investments like Celestica stock and Kinaxis stock can help you achieve your wealth growth goals.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Investing

3 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Build Generational Wealth

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks operating in sectors with strong long-term tailwinds and boasting solid fundamentals could deliver solid returns.

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Investing

3 Stocks I’d Confidently Buy and Hold Well Into 2031

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and visible growth prospects, these three stocks offer attractive buying opportunities.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Tech Stocks

The TFSA’s Hidden Fine Print When It Comes to Global Investments

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of a TFSA and how it can help you invest in global markets while avoiding unnecessary taxes.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Mining Stocks to Buy in March

| Aditya Raghunath

Gold is down hard this month, dragging Kinross Gold and Barrick 30% from their highs. Here's why both TSX mining…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Investing

Down 36.5% From Its All-Time Highs, Is Shopify Stock a Buy?

| Sneha Nahata

Shopify remains well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing shift in selling models toward omnichannel commerce platforms and AI shopping.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why high-quality dividend stocks, such as these five names, are some of the best long-term investments you can buy.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

This Simple TFSA Move Could Protect You in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

One simple TFSA move could protect your portfolio in 2026: swap a high-hype holding for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and get…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Tired of market volatility? These three Canadian blue-chip stocks are pivoting from steady income plays to growth engines for 2026…

Read more »