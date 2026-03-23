2 Supercharged Canadian Picks Set to Break Out in 2026

Keep a close eye on these two TSX stocks if you’re on the hunt for breakout stocks to grow your wealth in 2026 and beyond.

The stock market is volatile right now, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index down by 4.7% from its 52-week high. The downturn in the benchmark index for the Canadian stock market effectively mirrors the state of the economy and investor sentiment around it. Investing in growth stocks when the market is uncertain can be very risky. However, times like these are when most successful investors find the best deals.

Growth stocks are higher-risk investments than blue-chip stocks, but also boast the potential of higher returns. Not every growth stock has what it takes to weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side. However, some growth stocks have a greater chance of becoming winners when the dust settles.

Against this backdrop, here are two TSX tech stocks that you might want to have on your radar, if not add them to your self-directed portfolio right away.

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Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a $3.75 billion market-cap company that operates in the supply chain industry. It is effectively a tech stock and an artificial intelligence (AI) stock that powers complex global supply chains, helping its clients streamline operations. Its AI-powered supply chain platform helps businesses worldwide handle supply chain logistics much better.

With supply chain issues plaguing businesses everywhere, companies like Kinaxis will become increasingly important. The chaos in the sector has been a boon for Kinaxis. The company’s Q3 results showed that it saw an 11% year-over-year increase in revenue.

With strong operating margins, there might be plenty of bottom-line growth for the company in the years ahead. In turn, its investors can enjoy significant returns through capital appreciation. As of this writing, KXS stock trades for $135.49 per share.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) might not be one of the most well-known names among tech stocks, but the $44.46 billion market-cap tech stock warrants some attention. The manufacturing powerhouse headquartered in Toronto has been fully capitalizing on the boom in AI data centers. The company provides much of the hardware these facilities require.

The demand for AI datacentres has skyrocketed in the last few years, and CLS stock has benefited. This past quarter saw Celestica report a 28% top-line growth compared to the same period last year. It also reported a massive 58% growth in its earnings per share.

At current levels, the stock still has significant room for growth. While not immune to the risks that come with investing in growth stocks, Celestica seems poised to have a breakout year in 2026.

Foolish takeaway

The broader environment might seem increasingly uncertain right now, especially with no clear end in sight to tensions in the Middle East. However, investors with a long-term outlook know that looking beyond the noise and investing smartly can help them enjoy significant success down the line.

If you can find it in you to weather the short-term volatility that the market is experiencing right now, investments like Celestica stock and Kinaxis stock can help you achieve your wealth growth goals.