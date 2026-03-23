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This TFSA Stock Pays 7% and Deposits Cash Like Clockwork

Discover a TFSA stock offering a dependable 7% yield and consistent monthly income backed by a stable, grocery‑anchored real estate portfolio.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
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Key Points
  • Stable Income Stream: Slate Grocery REIT offers a defensive and stable income stream with properties anchored by essential grocery tenants, ensuring consistent rental income even during economic downturns.
  • Monthly Tax-Free Distributions: With a high yield of 7.9%, Slate provides predictable monthly distributions that are sheltered from taxes within a TFSA, enhancing long-term growth potential.
  • Long-term Growth Potential: Investing in Slate allows for tax-free reinvestment opportunities, compounding growth over time and creating substantial future income within a diversified portfolio.

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors who are seeking predictable, tax-free income have several great options on the market to choose from. This includes one TFSA stock in particular that benefits from a unique geographic advantage that helps it generate a defensive income stream that pays each month.

For TFSA investors, finding a stock that delivers steady, tax-free income each month can make a meaningful difference over the long term. That stock is Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN), and here’s why it is the TFSA stock to add to your portfolio right now.

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

Why Slate Grocery REIT stands out as a TFSA income pick

As its name implies, Slate is a grocery-anchored real estate investment trust (REIT). REITs are compelling options for income-seeking investors. They provide a recurring and often well-covered source of income that is backed by stable cash flow from properties.

In the case of Slate, those properties are grocery-anchored sites located across the United States. Specifically, the REIT owns over 110 properties focused on metro markets. This is an important distinction for several key reasons.

First, we have the defensive appeal of Slate. Groceries are necessities. Irrespective of how the market moves, people still need to buy groceries. That resilience keeps traffic and Slate’s rental income flowing.

Next, there’s the long-term effect. Essential-service tenants like grocers typically sign longer-term leases and maintain high occupancy levels. This also bolsters the defensive appeal of this TFSA stock, generating a dependable cash flow to offset market volatility.

Also worth noting is that beyond the core grocery tenants, Slate’s properties often include secondary tenants. This includes doctors’ offices, restaurants, banks, pharmacies and other businesses that generate additional foot traffic. This creates a healthy tenant mix that contributes to occupancy stability and predictable rental income.

This makes the REIT an ideal TFSA stock to buy for a long-term diversified portfolio.

Slate Grocery REIT delivers steady monthly cash flow

Slate provides investors with a monthly distribution. As of the time of writing, the distribution carries a yield of 7.9%. That makes Slate one of the better-paying options on the market.

Those monthly payouts are a key part of Slate’s appeal. Investors receive cash flow on a regular schedule, which can be especially valuable inside a TFSA where all income is sheltered from taxes.

The combination of essential‑service tenants and diversified assets helps ensure that those payments remain consistent. Its focus on essential-service tenants helps ensure consistent rental income even during economic slowdowns.

Prospective investors considering an investment in Slate have one more advantage to consider: reinvestments.

Investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income can choose to reinvest those distributions. This allows any eventual income to continue growing until needed.

Given the ultra-high yield on offer, the future income can grow quickly.

For example, a $5,000 investment in Slate will generate two additional shares each month with those distributions reinvested. That can compound very quickly into a sizable nest egg over the long term. Don’t forget that within a TFSA, those distributions are tax-free.

In short, Slate’s attractive yield and monthly distribution can play a central role in generating ongoing cash flow while supporting long‑term growth.

Will you buy this TFSA stock?

Slate offers investors a combination of defensive assets, consistent occupancy, and dependable monthly distributions. This makes it a strong candidate for any income-focused portfolio. As a TFSA stock, that appeal is even greater.

For Canadians building a TFSA income strategy, Slate’s dependable distributions make it a compelling long-term holding. The REIT’s focus on grocery‑anchored properties provides stability through various market conditions, while its diversified U.S. portfolio supports predictable cash flow.

Buy it in your TFSA, hold it, and watch your future income grow.

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