Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

These three Canadian stocks could help you balance your portfolio amid this uncertain outlook.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • In an environment of lingering geopolitical uncertainty, a balanced portfolio with growth, defensive, and dividend stocks is key; 5N Plus, Fortis, and SmartCentres REIT offer diverse strengths and potential.
  • 5N Plus benefits from the expansion of the clean energy and space sectors; Fortis provides stable returns through its regulated utility operations and growth plans; and SmartCentres REIT offers high-yield dividends backed by a robust retail property portfolio, making them solid choices for a well-rounded investment strategy.

Following reports that Donald Trump has suspended the planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure after productive talks with Iranian officials, global equity markets responded positively. Canadian markets also joined the rally, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbing 1.8% yesterday.

However, uncertainty still lingers regarding the outcome of these discussions and the broader impact of elevated energy prices on global economic growth.

In this environment, maintaining a well-balanced portfolio that includes a mix of growth, defensive, and dividend stocks becomes increasingly important. With that in mind, here are my top three picks.

Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) stands out as a compelling growth stock to consider for your portfolio. Despite ongoing volatility in global equity markets, the company has delivered an impressive return of over 75% this year. Its strong financial performance, combined with exposure to high-growth areas such as semiconductors and space-based solar power, has been a key driver of this momentum.

Looking ahead, powerful structural trends are working in its favour. The global transition toward clean and renewable energy, along with the rapid expansion of space-based projects, satellite communications, and security applications, is creating significant long-term tailwinds. To capitalize on this growing demand, 5N Plus continues to expand its production capabilities across key strategic segments.

Recently, the company announced plans to boost solar cell production capacity at its AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH facility by 25% this year. It also secured a US$18.1 million grant from the U.S. government to enhance the recycling and refining of germanium from industrial residues and mining by-products at its St. George, Utah, facility. Considering these growth initiatives and the favourable industry backdrop, 5N Plus appears well-positioned to sustain its financial momentum and support further stock price appreciation.

Fortis

My second pick is a defensive name, Fortis (TSX:FTS), a utility company serving approximately 3.5 million customers across North America. With about 95% of its assets tied to regulated transmission and distribution operations, its earnings remain largely insulated from commodity price fluctuations and broader market volatility. This stability has enabled Fortis to deliver consistent financial performance and steady share price appreciation, generating an average annual shareholders’ return of 10.3% over the past two decades. The company has also increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years and currently offers a forward yield of around 3.38%.

Looking ahead, rising energy demand across North America—driven by economic growth, increased investments in AI-ready data centres, and the electrification of transportation—should act as a strong tailwind. To capitalize on these trends, Fortis plans to invest $28.8 billion through the end of the decade, targeting a 7% annualized rate base growth to reach $57.9 billion by 2030. Supported by these expansion plans, management expects to grow its dividend at an annualized rate of 4–6% through 2030, reinforcing its appeal as a reliable defensive investment.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

My final pick is SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN), a high-yielding REIT with a strong, diversified, and retail-focused property portfolio. The trust owns and operates 198 strategically located properties across Canada and benefits from a high-quality tenant base. Around 95% of its tenants have a regional or national presence, while roughly 60% provide essential services. This mix supports consistently high occupancy levels, even during periods of economic uncertainty.

In addition, SmartCentres boasts a substantial development pipeline of 87.4 million square feet, with approximately 0.8 million square feet currently under construction. These expansion projects, combined with its stable occupancy, are expected to strengthen its financial performance over time and support continued dividend payments. The REIT currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.1542 per unit, yielding around 6.93% and making it a compelling addition to your portfolio in these uncertain times.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Sylogist stock is down 79% from its all-time high. But this Canadian SaaS company's transformation is nearly complete, and the…

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Stocks for Beginners

The Canadian Companies Building AI Infrastructure (and Why They Matter)

| Puja Tayal

Explore the future of AI in Canada and discover how companies are building essential AI infrastructure for growth.

Read more »

runner ties laces to prepare for speed
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even a small $2,000 investment can kick off a re-investable income stream if you focus on sustainable high-yield payouts.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 Stocks for $1,350 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to get a passive income boost? Here's how this $30,000 portfolio could earn $1,350 per year (and more) over…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and other dividend growers worth owning for decades and decades.

Read more »

cookies stack up for growing profit
Investing

2 TSX Stocks to Help Supercharge Your TFSA Returns

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can supercharge your TFSA returns driven by durable, long-term demand trends and multi-year growth.

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 4% for When the Market Stops Chasing Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When investors tire of hype and want something tangible, reliable dividend cheques can pull money back into steady stocks.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $45,000 in This Dividend Stock for $250 in Monthly Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

SmartCentres REIT’s high yield makes monthly passive income achievable. Here’s how much you need to generate $250 monthly from this…

Read more »