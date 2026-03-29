The TFSA is a powerful tax-free retirement vehicle. Many Canadians are behind, so prioritize maxing annual TFSA contributions and staying invested.

Canadians: How Much Money Should Be in a TFSA to Retire?

Many Canadians are behind, so prioritize maxing annual TFSA contributions, reinvesting gains, staying invested, and using diversified, low‑cost funds (e.g., XEQT) for long‑term growth.

The TFSA is a powerful tax-free retirement vehicle — a maxed TFSA invested for growth could realistically be about $199,700–$264,516 (midpoint $232,108).

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most powerful tools Canadians have for building a retirement fund. Investments held inside a TFSA — including cash, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), bonds, mutual funds, and stocks — grow completely tax-free. Even better, any interest, dividends, or capital gains earned can be withdrawn without triggering taxes.

But the key question remains: how much should you actually have in your TFSA to retire comfortably?

Source: Getty Images

A realistic TFSA retirement target

For most Canadians, the TFSA won’t be the only source of retirement income. Government programs like the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS), workplace pensions, and Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) (eventually converted into Registered Retirement Income Fund, or RRIFs) all play a role. However, the TFSA is uniquely valuable because withdrawals are tax-free and don’t impact income-tested benefits like OAS.

As of 2026, the maximum cumulative TFSA contribution room sits at $109,000. For a Canadian who contributed the max amount to their TFSA each year since inception in 2009, if consistently invested in a growth-oriented portfolio earning 7–10% annually, that amount would have realistically grown to between roughly $199,700 and $264,516 by now.

This gives us a useful benchmark. A TFSA valued $199,700 to $264,516 can generate meaningful tax-free income in retirement. Using a conservative 4% withdrawal rule, a $232,108 TFSA (midpoint of $199,700 and $264,516) could produce about $9,284 annually — completely tax-free.

While that may not cover all expenses, it can significantly reduce pressure on your taxable income sources and help you avoid moving into higher tax brackets or triggering OAS clawbacks.

Why most Canadians are behind — and what to do

Despite its benefits, many Canadians are underutilizing their TFSA. According to the latest Statistics Canada data, average TFSA balances remain relatively modest. Even among older age groups, many individuals hold less than $70,000.

This gap highlights an important truth: the TFSA’s power comes from consistency, not timing. Regular contributions, long-term investing, and disciplined behaviour matter far more than trying to pick winning stocks or time the market.

If you’re behind, the solution is straightforward:

Contribute as much as possible each year

Reinvest all gains and income

Stay invested through market ups and downs

Maximizing your TFSA annually should be a core priority in any retirement plan.

Building a strong TFSA portfolio

A well-structured TFSA with decades until retirement should focus on long-term growth while maintaining diversification. Concentrating your entire account in a single high-risk investment can undermine its tax-free advantage.

One simple and effective approach is using a broadly diversified, low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) such as iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT). This fund provides exposure to global equities in a single package, with approximately 43% in U.S. stocks, 25% in Canada, and the rest spread across international markets.

XEQT is automatically rebalanced, has a low management fee of 0.20%, and has delivered strong historical returns at a compound annual growth rate of about 14% since its 2019 inception. While past performance isn’t guaranteed, its structure makes it a compelling option for long-term TFSA investors who want growth without complexity.

Investor takeaway

So, how much should you have in your TFSA to retire? A practical target is about $200,000 to $264,500 or more (based on maximum contributions every year since 2009 and a 7-10% rate of return), which can generate meaningful tax-free income and enhance overall retirement flexibility.

More importantly, reaching that level depends less on income and more on habits. Canadians who consistently contribute, stay invested, and focus on long-term growth are far more likely to build a TFSA that meaningfully supports their retirement.