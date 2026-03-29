ALLW is why I sleep well at night despite all the risks out there for my investments.

Why I Keep Adding to This ETF and Never Plan to Stop

The trade-off is higher fees and the use of leverage, but the goal is a portfolio that can hold up across changing macro environments.

Instead of relying mostly on stocks, the portfolio spreads risk across equities, government bonds, inflation-linked bonds, and commodities.

If you zoom out far enough, markets start to look less like a straight line and more like a series of long waves. Growth accelerates, then slows. Inflation disappears for years, then suddenly comes roaring back. Countries accumulate debt, currencies weaken, and political tensions rise. Investors often assume the current environment will last forever, right up until it doesn’t.

That way of thinking was popularized by Ray Dalio, the founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. His research about the “Big Cycle” describes how debt, money printing, and geopolitical rivalry tend to repeat in patterns that can last decades. You do not need to look very far to see those forces playing out today.

Energy markets are being jolted by conflict in the Middle East, pushing oil prices sharply higher. Governments across the developed world are carrying record debt loads. Inflation has proven more stubborn than many policymakers expected. At the same time, cracks have started appearing in employment data.

One way to deal with that uncertainty is not to guess at all. Instead, invest in something that is meant to function under several different economic conditions. That is the basic idea behind SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW).

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How the all-weather strategy works

Most portfolios lean heavily on equities. The assumption is that over long periods, stocks will produce the strongest returns, so the best strategy is to hold as much equity exposure as possible and ride out the volatility.

The all-weather concept approaches the problem differently. Instead of asking which asset class will perform best, it asks how different assets behave when the economic backdrop changes.

When growth is strong and corporate profits rise, equities tend to do well. When economies slow and investors seek safety, government bonds usually benefit. If inflation becomes the issue, assets tied to commodities or inflation-linked securities often hold up better.

The strategy behind ALLW combines these types of assets into one portfolio. Stocks provide exposure to economic expansion. Government bonds help offset downturns. Inflation-linked bonds are meant to respond to rising prices. Commodities act as a hedge when supply shocks or geopolitical events push raw material prices higher.

Because some of these assets are naturally less volatile than equities, the strategy uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to scale the exposure. That leverage allows the portfolio to maintain balanced risk while still aiming for reasonable long-term returns.

The trade-offs investors should understand

Of course, a strategy built for resilience will not look like a traditional index fund. The most noticeable difference is cost. ALLW carries an expense ratio of around 0.85%, which is high compared to the fees charged by plain equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The extra cost reflects the complexity of the portfolio and the use of derivatives to implement the strategy.

Leverage is another important feature. The ETF’s combined exposure across its assets currently exceeds the amount of capital invested, with notional exposure approaching 190%. While the intention is to balance risk between asset classes, leverage always introduces an additional layer of sensitivity if markets experience extreme moves across multiple assets at once.

Even with those caveats, the appeal of the strategy lies in its perspective. Instead of assuming that the future will look like the recent past, it accepts that the economic environment can change dramatically over time. Year to date, as of March 12, ALLW is up 6.84%, while the S&P 500 has lagged at -2.31%.

Periods dominated by low inflation and strong equity markets eventually give way to phases where commodities surge, interest rates jump, or geopolitical tensions reshape global trade. A portfolio that is prepared for more than one scenario may not lead the market during every rally, but it may avoid the extreme swings that come from concentrating everything in one asset class.

Investors seeking maximum upside during bull markets will likely prefer a simple equity portfolio. But for those who think more about the long arc of economic cycles, the logic behind a strategy designed to weather several types of environments can be compelling.