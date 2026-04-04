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Have $21,000 in TFSA Room? Here’s a Dividend Stock Worth Considering

Enbridge is a dependable dividend stock for TFSA investors. See why its stability, income potential, and growth make it a worthwhile addition.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
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Key Points
  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an ideal dividend stock for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) due to its consistent, tax-free dividend payouts and substantial history of stability.
  • The company’s diversified portfolio and long-term contracts ensure predictable cash flow, with a dividend yield currently at 5.21% and a 30-year streak of annual increases.
  • Holding Enbridge inside a TFSA allows for tax-free reinvestment of dividends, accelerating portfolio growth significantly over time, making it a robust choice for long-term, income-focused investors.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best investment vehicles available to Canadian investors. The TFSA’s tax‑free structure means every dollar of dividend income stays in your pocket, and every reinvested payout compounds without friction. This makes them ideal for holding that perfect dividend stock.

That tax-free compounding effect is especially powerful when paired with a dividend stock that delivers consistent, recurring cash flow year after year.

There are more than a few of those perfect dividend stock options on the market to fit that role. But there’s one in particular that offers the durable cash flow and a long history of payments that makes it the top of the list.

The dividend stock to own is Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

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What makes Enbridge a compelling income pick

Enbridge is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the continent. The energy titan operates a network of pipelines, storage assets, gas utilities, and renewable power projects.

Enbridge’s core business moves and distributes energy that both households and industries rely on daily. This gives Enbridge a certain level of stability that few sectors, if any, can match.

That’s because most of Enbridge’s revenue comes from regulated or long‑term contracted arrangements. As a result, much of Enbridge’s revenue is tied to regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts, so the company’s cash flow behaves more like a utility than a traditional energy producer.

In other words, Enbridge generates a predictable cash flow even when commodity prices swing.

That stability has allowed Enbridge to become popular with income‑focused investors. Enbridge has paid dividends for over seven decades and has earned a reputation as a dependable source of passive income.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge’s dividend carries a yield of 5.21%. Adding to that appeal is the three-decade-long streak of annual increases that Enbridge has provided. That fact alone makes this a compelling dividend stock for any TFSA portfolio.

This level of payout consistency is rare in the Canadian market and reflects the stability of Enbridge’s underlying infrastructure assets.

That reliable, diversified and defensive business model provides Enbridge with a stable, recurring source of revenue. That revenue allows Enbridge to invest in growth initiatives and pay out a generous quarterly dividend.

How Enbridge drives long-term TFSA income growth

One of the biggest advantages of holding a dividend stock like Enbridge inside a TFSA is the ability to reinvest distributions tax‑free. That’s because those reinvested dividends can significantly accelerate portfolio growth over time.

Inside a TFSA, that compounding happens without any tax drag, allowing investors to capture more of Enbridge’s steady cash generation over decades.

When factoring in Enbridge’s three-decade record of increases, the potential for long-term growth is significant. Prospective investors should also note that Enbridge isn’t standing still.

The company has a multi-billion-dollar backlog of projects that will further increase revenue, and by extension, support the growth of that dividend further.

Then there’s the defensive appeal of Enbridge.

Enbridge’s diversified portfolio, which includes liquid pipelines, natural gas transmission, gas distribution utilities, and a growing renewable energy segment, helps to reduce reliance on any single part of the energy market.

That’s a huge defensive advantage that is often overlooked. For TFSA investors looking for a dividend stock that can weather economic cycles, that diversification is a meaningful advantage.

Is Enbridge the right dividend stock for your TFSA?

If you have up to $21,000 in new TFSA contribution room this year, Enbridge is a dividend stock worth considering. Enbridge’s essential business model, diversified asset base, and long history of paying dividends make it a strong option for investors seeking a dividend stock for the long-term.

For many TFSA investors, however, the balance of strengths and risks still tilts in Enbridge’s favour. Its dependable dividend, combined with the TFSA’s tax-free compounding, can help build meaningful long‑term wealth. If you’re looking to put new contribution room to work in a stable, income‑focused way, Enbridge is a name that deserves a closer look.

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