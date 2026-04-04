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A 4% Yield Monthly Income ETF That You Can Take to the Bank

This monthly income ETF blends stocks and bonds to deliver steady, reliable cash flow for Canadians seeking simple, diversified passive income.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
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Key Points
  • Investing in a monthly income ETF is important for creating a steady income stream that aligns with real-world expenses and helps reduce stress from budgeting.
  • The iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:XTR) offers Canadian investors a diversified income engine through a mix of equities, bonds, and other income-producing assets.
  • XTR focuses on delivering consistent monthly income and stability, making it a dependable choice for long-term income strategies without risking high volatility or needing market timing.

Establishing a reliable monthly income stream is a goal of every investor. This is especially true where market volatility can impact portfolios without warning. That’s why a monthly income exchange-traded fund (ETF) that provides a steady income can play an important role in any portfolio.

And there’s one monthly income ETF that’s built just for Canadian investors seeking predictable distributions without the complexity of individual holdings.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Why a monthly income ETF still matters in today’s market

Monthly income remains a priority for many investors. That’s because it aligns with real-world budgeting. Bills, groceries, and everyday expenses don’t arrive quarterly, and neither should cash flow.

A monthly income ETF helps smooth out the timing mismatch that often comes with traditional dividend schedules. Having a consistent source of monthly income helps reduce the stress often associated with quarterly budgeting.

Investors of monthly payers also benefit from another often-underrated advantage that comes from seeing deposits hit each month. This helps to keep long-term strategies easier to work within manageable time periods.

There’s no shortage of great monthly income ETF options to choose from right now. The one that Canadian investors should consider is iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX:XTR).

How XTR builds a diversified income engine

XTR fits neatly into any portfolio, offering a simple, diversified way to capture income without needing to chase yield or time the market.

The ETF is structured to hold a curated mix of other iShares ETFs rather than individual holdings. This design gives broad exposure across multiple asset classes and holdings. It also keeps the portfolio incredibly easy to understand.

The result is that XTR blends equities, bonds, and other income‑producing assets to create a balanced income engine. The equity sleeve provides growth potential and dividend income, while the fixed‑income portion adds stability and a predictable yield. This combination helps smooth out performance across different market cycles.

More importantly, it also reduces the impact of market volatility from any single asset class.

That diversification appeal is huge. XTR is diversified across sectors, geographies, and income sources. This means that the fund will provide steady income rather than aggressive capital appreciation.

In short, it’s a monthly income ETF built for consistency over super-high yields.

What to expect from XTR’s monthly payouts

That reliable recurring monthly distribution is one of the most attractive parts of XTR. The yield is generated from the payout of the underlying holdings, which can include dividends, bond interest, and other streams.

Those individual parts can fluctuate with the market, so that means the yield can, too. That being said, XTR is focused on stability, making it a dependable option for those seeking a monthly income ETF for the long haul.

As of the time of writing, XTR pays out $0.04 per share monthly. For investors with $40,000 to drop into the ETF, that investment will generate a monthly income of just over $130.

XTR isn’t built to deliver high yield returns or rapid growth. Instead, it focuses on delivering steady, repeatable income, and it does that well.

Where XTR fits in a long-term income strategy

For long-term investors, XTR represents a diversified, simple, all-in-one income solution. It can be a core holding to a longer-term portfolio, or a standalone income generator for retirees.

Investors not ready to draw on that income yet can choose to reinvest those earnings, allowing the monthly income ETF to continue growing without further contributions.

Buy it, hold it, and watch your income grow.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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