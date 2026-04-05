Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 3.5% to Buy for Passive Income Right Now

4 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 3.5% to Buy for Passive Income Right Now

These four top dividend stocks are ideal for boosting your passive income right now.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • In the current economic climate, building passive income through dividend-paying stocks is crucial, with Enbridge, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, and SmartCentres REIT offering yields above 3.5% and strong growth prospects backed by stable cash flows and strategic investments.
  • These stocks provide consistent dividend growth, supported by their robust operations and strategic expansions, making them sound choices for income-focused investors seeking to bolster financial stability and keep pace with inflation.

In today’s uncertain economic environment, building passive income has become increasingly important. It can provide financial stability while helping investors keep pace with inflation. Dividend-paying stocks offer a simple and cost-effective way to generate steady income, and reinvesting these payouts can further enhance long-term returns. Against this backdrop, here are four top dividend stocks currently offering yields above 3.5%.

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

With its consistent dividend growth, attractive yield, and strong long-term outlook, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out as a compelling choice for income-focused investors. The diversified energy infrastructure company generates the majority of its earnings from regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts, helping shield its financials from market volatility. Additionally, about 80% of its earnings are inflation-indexed, providing a natural hedge against rising costs. Backed by stable cash flows, Enbridge has paid dividends for more than 70 years and increased them for 31 consecutive years, with a current forward yield of around 5.15%.

Looking ahead, the company has identified $50 billion in growth opportunities and plans to invest $10–$11 billion annually to support these projects. Combined with its highly contracted business model, these investments could drive steady cash flow growth, positioning Enbridge to sustain its track record of dividend increases in the years ahead.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Second on my list is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which currently offers an attractive dividend yield of around 4.56%. The bank provides a wide range of financial services in nearly 55 countries, and its diversified revenue streams help sustain stable financial performance and cash flows through different economic cycles. Backed by this consistency, Scotiabank has been paying dividends since 1833.

More recently, the company’s financial performance has shown signs of improvement, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rising 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Its common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio also strengthened by 10 basis points to 13.3%, driven by higher retained earnings and the divestiture of operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama. At the same time, the bank is strategically repositioning its business by focusing more on North America while reducing exposure to higher-risk Latin American markets. This shift could streamline operations, boost profitability, and support more durable dividend growth over the long term.

Canadian Natural Resources

Another top dividend stock to consider is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), which has delivered impressive dividend growth of around 20% annually over the past 26 years. The company benefits from a large base of low-risk, high-value reserves, while its efficient operations have helped keep costs low, supporting strong margins and robust cash flows. These solid fundamentals have enabled CNQ to consistently increase its dividend at a healthy pace, with a current forward yield of about 3.68%.

Looking ahead, despite the global shift toward cleaner energy, oil and natural gas could remain key components of the energy mix for years to come, thereby continuing to support CNQ’s business. The company also holds an extensive reserve base of over five billion barrels of oil equivalent, primarily comprising high-value petroleum assets. In addition, it plans to invest $6.4 billion this year to enhance its production capabilities. Supported by a favourable commodity price environment and ongoing expansion efforts, CNQ appears well-positioned to maintain its strong dividend-growth trajectory.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

My final pick is SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN), which currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of around 6.94%. Supported by a portfolio of strategically located properties and a strong tenant base—where about 95% of tenants have regional or national presence and roughly 60% provide essential services—the REIT maintains healthy occupancy levels even during challenging market conditions. Rising net rental income and adjusted funds from operations, driven by lease-up activity and higher net recoveries, have enabled it to deliver consistent and appealing payouts to unitholders.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres continues to expand its portfolio with a robust development pipeline of approximately 87.4 million square feet, including about 0.8 million square feet currently under construction. Backed by improving financial performance and ongoing expansion initiatives, the REIT appears well-positioned to support future growth while continuing to generate attractive income for investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Have $21,000 in TFSA Room? Here’s a Dividend Stock Worth Considering

| Demetris Afxentiou

Enbridge is a dependable dividend stock for TFSA investors. See why its stability, income potential, and growth make it a…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

My 1 Forever TFSA Stock — and Why I’ll Never Let it Go

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable Canadian growth stock is the perfect business to buy in your TFSA and hold forever.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

A 4% Yield Monthly Income ETF That You Can Take to the Bank

| Demetris Afxentiou

This monthly income ETF blends stocks and bonds to deliver steady, reliable cash flow for Canadians seeking simple, diversified passive…

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $150 in Passive Income With $30,000 in 3 Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yield TSX dividend stocks can significantly enhance your monthly passive income.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Just Raised Their Payouts Again

| Robin Brown

Looking for a great combination of income and capital growth. These two stocks have decades-long histories of increasing their dividend…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Looking for a 5.4% Average Yield? These 3 TSX Stocks Are Worth a Look

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their excellent track record of dividend paying, solid underlying businesses, and healthy outlook, these three TSX stocks are ideal…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Pays a 4.3% Dividend Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX stock pays you cash every single month – and it’s backed by a growing, essential business.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Before They Raise Their Dividends Again

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to invest like Warren Buffett, these two top Canadian dividend stocks are some of the best picks…

Read more »