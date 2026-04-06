Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Canadian Stock I Simply Refuse to Sell

The Canadian Stock I Simply Refuse to Sell

Investors should consider building a position over time in this Canadian stock that’s a worthy long-term core holding.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. jumps out as a long-term hold due to its consistent and powerful dividend growth, delivering significant yield on cost over time.
  • Its globally diversified, contract-backed infrastructure assets provide stable cash flow while expanding into high-growth areas like data infrastructure.
  • With a solid yield, ongoing growth pipeline, and compounding income potential, it remains a core buy-and-hold stock for long-term investors.

I have been a long-time holder of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN), and it remains one of the few Canadian stocks I simply refuse to sell. In a market filled with noise, speculation, and short-term thinking, this is a business that rewards patience — and does so consistently.

man gives stopping gesture

Source: Getty Images

A proven dividend growth machine

One of the biggest reasons I continue to hold is its ability to grow its cash distribution year after year. Investors who bought units back in 2009 started with a yield of roughly 6%. Today, that same investment would be generating a yield on cost of over 30%. That’s the power of disciplined dividend growth combined with time.

After accounting for currency fluctuations, the numbers are even more compelling. Because the partnership earns more than 80% of its funds from operations (FFO) in U.S. dollars and pays distributions in U.S. dollars, Canadian investors typically benefit from a favourable exchange rate over time. Even assuming a super-conservative exchange rate of parity, long-term holders from 2009 are effectively earning north of 20% annually on their original investment from distributions alone.

More importantly, this isn’t a one-off success story. Management targets 5–9% annual distribution growth supported by 10%-plus FFO per unit growth, all while maintaining a prudent payout ratio of 60–70%. That combination provides both income today and growth for tomorrow.

Built on essential, resilient assets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners owns a globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets — businesses that communities depend on regardless of economic conditions. Its cash flows are largely regulated or backed by long-term contracts, with a weighted-average duration of about nine years. This creates stability that many companies simply cannot match.

The portfolio spans multiple sectors: utilities account for 25% of FFO, transport 37%, energy infrastructure 22%, and data infrastructure 16%. This diversification reduces risk while allowing the company to benefit from multiple long-term trends.

What’s most exciting today is its growing exposure to data infrastructure. As of the end of 2025, the company had a capital backlog of approximately US$9.2 billion, up 18% year over year. Notably, 78% of that backlog is tied to data infrastructure projects — fuelled by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and data centres. This positions the partnership to capture meaningful growth in the years ahead.

Why I continue to buy over time

At around $50.75 per unit at the time of writing, the stock yields about 5%, which is attractive on its own. Analysts also suggest it trades at a discount, with roughly 15% near-term upside potential. But focusing only on short-term price appreciation misses the bigger picture.

The real opportunity lies in continuing to build a position over time, especially during market pullbacks. By steadily adding to a high-quality dividend grower like this, investors can create a compounding income stream that grows faster than inflation.

Instead of chasing the next hot stock, I prefer owning businesses that steadily increase my income regardless of market conditions. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners fits that philosophy perfectly.

Investor takeaway

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a rare combination of stability, growth, and income. Its track record of consistent distribution increases, resilient global infrastructure assets, and strong future growth pipeline make it a cornerstone long-term holding. 

While long-term investors’ yield on costs could be impressive, the real value lies in continuing to own — and even add to — this stock over time. For investors focused on building reliable, growing income, this is one Canadian stock that’s simply too good to sell.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Yielding Over 5% That Appear to Have the Strength to Back It Up

| Jitendra Parashar

These three TSX dividend stocks offer yields above 5% and solid fundamentals to match.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

How Does Your TFSA Compare to the $109,000 Milestone?

| Andrew Button

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) is a quality TFSA asset to hold.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

1 Reliable Dividend Stock Worth Buying Even If You Only Have $400 to Invest

| Jitendra Parashar

Even with $400, you can start building passive income with this dependable TSX stock.

Read more »

running robot changes direction
Dividend Stocks

What’s on Tap for Brookfield Stock in 2026?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield stock is a good growth idea to consider for long-term investors, given it has multiple megatrends to invest for…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks Worth HoldingThrough the Next 10 Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here are five TSX dividend stocks that offer stability, income, and long‑term durability for the next decade.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the most defensive dividend stocks Canadian investors should be looking at right now, at least for…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Everything Investors Should Understand About BCE’s Dividend Right Now

| Kay Ng

BCE stock is a reasonable consideration for above-average income.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Worth Owning if You’d Rather Not Watch the Market Every Day

| Demetris Afxentiou

Own these three TSX dividend stocks if you want reliable income and long‑term stability without tracking the market daily.

Read more »