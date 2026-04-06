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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 6

After a strong weekly performance, the TSX heads into today’s session with rising oil prices and geopolitical risks in focus.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • The TSX rose 0.5% to 33,108, led by healthcare, energy, and utilities sectors despite pressure on mining stocks from weaker metals prices, marking its best weekly performance in four months.
  • Transcontinental surged nearly 9% after announcing the acquisition of PDI Group, reflecting investor optimism in its aggressive expansion strategy, while Curaleaf and Parex Resources also posted gains.
  • Today, crude oil prices over US$110 and geopolitical tensions may heighten TSX volatility, with focus on Middle East developments affecting oil shipments.

Canadian stocks continued to recover for the third consecutive session ahead of the long holiday weekend on Thursday as investors continued to assess the impact of the U.S.-Israel-Iran war on the global supply chain and commodity markets, amid signs that the conflict could be approaching a critical phase. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by nearly 150 points, or 0.5%, for the day to settle at 33,108.

Even as weaker metals prices pressured mining stocks, strong gains in sectors like healthcare, energy, and utilities helped lift the TSX. With a nearly 3.6% gain for the week, the TSX benchmark posted its second straight winning week and best weekly performance in four months.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Transcontinental (TSX:TCL.A) jumped by nearly 9% to $5.66 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in its shares came after the Montréal-based publishing and packaging firm announced the acquisition of PDI Group, a Quebec-based provider of large-format signage, commercial printing, and distribution services.

The deal is expected to strengthen Transcontinental’s in-store marketing segment by expanding its production capabilities and customer reach across Canada. With this being its fourth acquisition in less than a year, the company continues to actively execute on its growth strategy in a high-demand segment. The stock’s sharp move higher reflected investor optimism around Transcontinental’s aggressive expansion strategy and its potential to drive long-term growth. So far in 2026, the stock has already jumped around 74%.

Curaleaf, MDA Space, and Parex Resources were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each surging by at least 5%.

In contrast, Rogers Communications, goeasy, Air Canada, and Bombardier slipped by at least 4.9% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on the session’s trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Telus, TD Bank, Suncor Energy, and Ivanhoe Mines were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices were trading above US$110 in early Monday trading, marking their highest level since June 2022. Meanwhile, metal prices were largely mixed. Given the renewed escalation in geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices, TSX investors may brace for heightened volatility at the start of the week.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to closely monitor developments in the Middle East, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, where ongoing disruptions to oil shipments remain a key concern. Recent military strikes and retaliatory actions across the region have kept global markets sensitive to headlines.

Any signs of further escalation or easing could quickly influence commodity prices and the TSX direction today.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Air Canada, Canadian Natural Resources, MDA Space, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada, Canadian Natural Resources, MDA Space, Parex Resources, Rogers Communications, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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