Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » What a Typical Canadian TFSA Actually Looks Like at 55

What a Typical Canadian TFSA Actually Looks Like at 55

Here’s what the official data from Canada Revenue says about TFSA usage for Gen X.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The average TFSA value for Canadians aged 55 to 59 is about $37,600, reflecting real-world saving challenges over time.
  • ZGRO offers an 80/20 stock-bond mix for investors seeking higher long-term growth.
  • ZBAL provides a more conservative 60/40 allocation with lower volatility and steadier returns.

I’m not exactly a fan of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for obvious reasons, but to their credit, they do occasionally publish some genuinely useful data.

One example is their annual TFSA statistics release. The latest version, published in 2025 using data from the 2023 contribution year, includes a table called “TFSA fair market value, contributions, and withdrawals by gender and age group.” It is about as straightforward as it sounds.

For investors aged 55 to 59, the average TFSA fair market value comes in at about $37,600. That is not a particularly large number, but it also is not that surprising when you consider what this group has been through.

Gen X investors lived through the dot-com crash, the 2008 financial crisis, and more recently, the COVID shock and inflation spike. Many also entered the housing market during periods of high interest rates or rising home prices, which likely diverted them away from investing.

Even so, that average number is a far cry from what is actually possible with consistent contributions over time. If you are in that age group and sitting around that level, the more important question is what to do next.

Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

If you have a higher risk tolerance

To be fair, not everyone is trying to max out their TFSA. By your mid-to-late 50s, you may already have other parts of your financial life in good shape.

You might have a workplace pension plan, a well-funded Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), or significant home equity built up over time. In that case, your TFSA can be used more strategically for growth.

If you are aiming to compound your investments over the next decade before retirement, something like the BMO Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX: ZGRO) can make sense.

This ETF holds a globally diversified mix of about 80% equities and 20% bonds. That allocation leans toward growth while still maintaining some stability from fixed income.

It is also simple to manage. BMO handles the asset allocation and rebalancing internally, so all you need to do is invest and reinvest distributions. The cost is reasonable as well, with a 0.18% management expense ratio.

If you have a lower risk tolerance

That said, an 80% equity allocation will not be suitable for everyone. If you plan to retire earlier or simply prefer a smoother ride, a more balanced approach may be more appropriate.

The BMO Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX: ZBAL) offers a similar globally diversified structure but shifts the mix to roughly 60% equities and 40% bonds. That helps reduce volatility and provides a bit more income, though it comes at the cost of lower long-term growth potential.

Like ZGRO, it is designed as a one-ticket solution. Asset allocation and rebalancing are handled automatically, making it easy to maintain without ongoing adjustments. ZBAL also carries the same 0.18% management expense ratio.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $500 a Month — Completely Tax-Free

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX monthly income fund pays a $0.10 per share distribution, which makes planning easy.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Investing

Dollarama Has Dropped 12% Since Earnings — and That Might Be the Entry Point Investors Are Waiting for

| Joey Frenette

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock is a great bet while shares have freshly corrected.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

5 TSX Energy Stocks to Buy as Oil Pulls Back on Ceasefire News

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are falling, but what do these businesses actually look like at $92 oil?

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Investing

3 TSX Stocks That Look Well Positioned to Beat the Market in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three of the 30 top-performing TSX stocks last year are well-positioned to beat the market in 2026.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 8

| Jitendra Parashar

A temporary U.S.-Iran ceasefire drove the TSX higher for the fifth straight session, while investors will watch the impact of…

Read more »

woman gazes forward out window to future
Investing

4 Canadian Stocks That Could Pay Off for Patient Investors in 2026 and Beyond

| Adam Othman

Consider buying and holding these four Canadian stocks if you’re on the hunt for long-term bets with the greatest chance…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Stock I’d Keep Forever Inside a TFSA 

| Puja Tayal

Explore how a TFSA can enhance your investment growth by allowing tax-free savings for your financial future.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Set Up a $50,000 TFSA That Generates Nearly Constant Income

| Jitendra Parashar

A consistent income stream from your TFSA is possible – here’s how to build it.

Read more »