1 TSX Stock Up 60% Looks Like an Ideal Forever Hold

A TSX stock starts to look like a solid forever hold when it does two things well: it keeps making money through different market moods, and it owns assets or customer relationships that are hard to replace. That usually means a strong brand, recurring revenue, and enough financial strength to keep investing even when the economy gets messy. If the stock is rising while those pieces still look intact, that can make the long-term case even more appealing. So let’s look at whether this one looks like a forever hold.

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QBR

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) fits that description better than many investors might think. It is a telecommunications and media company, but the real engine is telecom through Videotron, Fizz, and Freedom Mobile. Wireless, internet, and cable services create recurring revenue, and customers tend to stick around longer than they do with trendier businesses. It’s not flashy, but that is often what makes a forever-hold stock work.

Over the last year, the biggest story has been execution after the Freedom Mobile acquisition. Quebecor stock kept pushing its expansion outside Quebec while using Freedom to strengthen its position as Canada’s fourth wireless player. That strategy continued to show up in 2025, with telecom posting its strongest quarter since the Freedom deal, helped by a 9.5% increase in mobile service revenue.

Quebecor stock also looks like it has surged during this market. Recently, shares are near $60, up about 60% in the last year alone. That is not a collapse, yet investors are paying peak-enthusiasm prices for a business that is still improving.

Into earnings

The earnings make the long-term case easier to like. In 2025, Quebecor stock reported revenue of $5.7 billion, up 0.7%, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.4 billion, up 1.1%, and free cash flow of $1.4 billion, up 27.3%. Net income attributable to shareholders reached $856 million, compared with $747.5 million in 2024. Those are not blowout-growth numbers, but exactly the kind of steady gains that can support a forever-hold thesis.

The balance sheet also moved in the right direction. Total debt fell to $7.2 billion in 2025 from $8 billion in 2024, while Quebecor stock highlighted strong free-cash-flow growth. And telecom investors want the comfort of a business that can invest, compete, and still keep leverage under control.

Valuation still looks reasonable, too. Quebecor stock offered a forward dividend yield around 2.7%, while key statistics data put the payout ratio near 38.7%. That suggests the dividend is not stretched. This is not a sky-high-yield stock, but that is part of the appeal. Quebecor looks more like a disciplined compounder than an income trap. The risk, of course, is that telecom remains competitive and regulation can always shift. Even so, with Freedom still adding scale and the core business generating strong cash, Quebecor looks like a stock that can keep rewarding patient investors for a very long time. In fact, even $7,000 can reward investors right away.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT QBR.B $58.71 119 $1.60 $190.40 Quarterly $6,986.49

Bottom line

If you want one TSX stock that is down from its recent highs but still looks built to last, Quebecor stock makes a very solid case. It has recurring revenue, growing cash flow, improving leverage, and a business Canadians keep using every day. That is just the kind of stock that tends to age very well.