Planning to own non-Canadian stocks in your TFSA? Give this article a read first.

The TFSA Rules Around Global Investments That Many Canadians Don’t Know About

Some foreign stocks, especially those trading OTC, are not eligible for TFSAs.

High-yield U.S. investments may be better suited for an RRSP to avoid this.

U.S. dividends are subject to a 15% withholding tax in a TFSA, and it cannot be recovered.

Uncle Ben told Spider-Man that with great power comes great responsibility. That idea applies pretty well to the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

You get a powerful benefit. No taxes on capital gains, dividends, or interest income. But in exchange, you have to follow strict rules around contributions and withdrawals.

What many investors do not realize is that there is another layer of complexity once you start investing globally.

Certain foreign investments inside a TFSA can come with fine print. In some cases, that means losing a portion of your income to taxes you cannot recover. In others, it means the investment is not even allowed in the account at all.

If you are building a globally diversified TFSA, these are rules worth understanding before you allocate capital.

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The 15% foreign withholding tax

One of the most overlooked rules is the 15% foreign withholding tax on U.S. dividends. This applies to U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs. It also applies indirectly to Canadian-listed ETFs that hold U.S. stocks.

The key detail is that this tax is withheld at the source. You never see it. It is deducted before the dividend reaches your account. And inside a TFSA, there is no way to recover it.

That is different from a non-registered account, where you can claim a foreign tax credit, or a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), where U.S. dividends are generally exempt due to a tax treaty.

So can you avoid it? Yes, but it depends on your strategy. If you are holding growth-oriented stocks or ETFs with low dividend yields, the impact is usually small and often not worth worrying about.

But if you are targeting high-yield U.S. investments, that 15% drag becomes much more noticeable. In those cases, it may make more sense to hold them in an RRSP where a tax treaty eliminates the impact.

International stocks and eligibility rules

Accessing international stocks as a Canadian investor is easier than ever, but not all methods are TFSA-friendly. One popular option is Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs).

These trade on Canadian exchanges, are priced in Canadian dollars, and represent ownership in foreign companies. They also include built-in currency hedging, though there is a small embedded fee for that feature.

You can also buy some foreign stocks directly through your brokerage. The issue is that many of these trade over-the-counter, or OTC, instead of on a recognized exchange like the NYSE, NASDAQ, or TSX.

Even if they are large, well-known companies in their home markets, OTC-listed securities are not considered qualified investments for a TFSA. That means you cannot hold them in the account. These securities can still be held in a non-registered account though.