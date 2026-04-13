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3 Canadian Utility Stocks Worth Having on Your Radar for Steady Income

Three Canadian utility stocks are defensive anchors and reliable providers of passive income regardless of the economic climate.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • TSX utilities offer steady, defensive income—Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are “Dividend Kings” with 54 and 52 consecutive years of raises, and Emera (TSX:EMA) is a close contender.
  • All three pair reliable yields with regulated growth: CU (3.62% at $50.81) has $7.3B in regulated investments (2025–27), Fortis (3.18% at $79.72) runs a $28.8B five‑year plan targeting 4–6% annual dividend growth, and Emera (3.94% at $73.95) has a $20B 2026–30 plan with 7–8% rate‑base growth guidance.
  • These utilities are defensive anchors that have outperformed the market recently, but note they’re interest‑rate sensitive—prices can dip when rates rise even though dividends usually stay steady.

Dividend investing helps individuals build passive income to supplement active income. The stock market carries risks, but select constituents of the utilities sector provide steady dividend earnings in any economic climate.

The TSX has only two Dividend Knights. Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) hold the title owing to more than 50 consecutive years of dividend increases. Emera (TSX:EMA) is a strong contender that could possibly meet the minimum requirement of 50 years and wear a crown.

Any of these three Canadian utility stocks is worth having if you’re a risk-averse, income-focused investor. Remember, however, the sector is sensitive to interest rates. Their share prices may dip when rates rise, but dividends usually stay steady.

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Source: Getty Images

Record holder

Canadian Utilities is best for maximum safety, given its long history of dividend increases. This record holder has raised dividends for 54 consecutive years. At $50.81 per share, the dividend yield is 3.62%. The payout is not the highest in the market, but it offers a solid foundation for capital preservation and pension-like income.

This $13.8 billion diversified global energy infrastructure corporation operates primarily in Canada and Australia, providing electricity and natural gas transmission, distribution, energy generation, and storage. Regulated utilities help finance infrastructure investments, along with debt.

The contracted investments of Canadian Utilities are regulated and long term in nature. With this setup, dividends grow in line with sustainable earnings growth. Management projects that the $7.3 billion in investments in regulated utilities from 2025 to 2027 will contribute significant earnings and cash flows.

Dividend-growth visibility

Fortis owns and operates a diversified portfolio of utility businesses in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. The dividend-growth streak is 52 years, with commitments for further increases in the near future. If you invest today, FTS trades at $79.72 per share and pays a 3.18% dividend.

The $40.6 billion regulated electric and gas utility company invests primarily in infrastructure projects, grid modernization, and clean energy transitions to support business growth. Its massive five-year $28.8 billion capital plan projects a 7% rate base growth during the period. Fortis targets dividend growth of 4% to 6% annually through 2030.

Future royalty

Emera is well-positioned to reach the 50-year milestone and become the next royalty. The $22.3 billion energy holding company serves customers across North America and the Caribbean. Its focus on rate-regulated utilities assures long-term earnings growth, strong cash flows, and dividend increases.

The 1% dividend increase in September 2025 marked EMA’s 19th consecutive annual dividend hike. At the current price of $73.95, the dividend offer is 3.94%. According to its President and CEO, Scott Balfour, Emera forecasts a 7% to 8% rate base growth through 2029.

In 2025, Emera’s adjusted net income exceeded $1 billion for the first time on an $8.8 billion in revenue. The new $20 billion capital plan from 2026–2030 focuses on Florida and grid modernization. Management’s annual dividend-growth target within the period is 1% to 2%.

Defensive anchors

Canadian Utilities, Fortis, and Emera are defensive anchors and reliable paychecks providers. As of this writing, the three utility stocks, as well as the utilities sector, outperform the broader market.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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