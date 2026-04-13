One Impressive Dividend Stock Yielding 5% That Deserves a Closer Look

Enbridge offers an impressive dividend yielding 5% supported by stable cash flows and long-term energy demand, making it a compelling buy.

Enbridge's diversified business model, including renewable energy and North America's largest natural gas utility, supports its strong history of consistent dividend growth for over 30 years.

The company's revenue is highly predictable, supported by regulated frameworks and long-term contracts, ensuring steady cash flow regardless of market conditions.

Enbridge is a leading energy infrastructure company in North America with a robust dividend yield of 5.16%, offering stability through its vast network of oil and gas pipelines.

The market is full of stocks that offer an impressive dividend. Reliable income stocks can help to play a crucial role in navigating volatility while still generating consistent returns. These are the picks that not only provide stability during uncertain times, but also offer long histories of paying dependable dividends backed by predictable cash flows.

One example of that impressive dividend stock is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Here’s a look at what makes this energy infrastructure giant the must-have stock to own, and not just for its 5% yield.

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What makes Enbridge a compelling income pick

Enbridge has built its reputation on being one of the largest and most reliable energy infrastructure companies in North America. The pipeline giant operates both crude and natural gas pipelines that transport massive amounts across North America each day.

Specifically, Enbridge transports one-third of all North American-produced crude and one-fifth of the natural gas needs of the U.S. market. At those levels, it’s not hard to see why this impressive dividend stock is also one of the most defensive picks on the market.

The scale and importance of the pipeline business have helped Enbridge maintain a long record of paying dividends, including decades of consistent increases (more on that in a moment).

A major reason Enbridge stands out is the stability of its revenue model. Much of its business is supported by regulated frameworks or long-term contracts. In other words, Enbridge continues to transport those commodities irrespective of how oil prices move.

This predictability is a major advantage for income-seeking investors who want a dividend stock that does not fluctuate with market cycles. It also provides a foundation that supports Enbridge’s ability to maintain and grow its dividend over time.

Enbridge’s ability to generate steady cash flow year after year is a key factor behind its impressive dividend profile.

How Enbridge generates stable long-term cash flow

Enbridge’s business model is built on assets that operate with defensive consistency. These are assets that form part of North America’s critical energy infrastructure. These tend to remain in demand regardless of broader economic conditions.

But the pipelines aren’t the only segments in Enbridge’s impressive portfolio. Enbridge also operates one of the largest natural gas utilities in North America, as well as a growing renewable energy business.

The renewable energy business comprises over 40 facilities located across North America and Europe. That includes wind, solar, and geothermal assets, collectively with a net capacity of 4.1 GW of gross zero-emission energy. That’s enough to power the needs of 1.9 million homes.

The segment operates like a utility, bound by long-term regulated contracts spanning decades.

Speaking of utilities, Enbridge’s gas utility business is the largest in North America by volume, serving 7.1 million customers. This provides yet another defensive, recurring segment that generates steady cash flow which allows Enbridge to invest in growth and pay out its impressive dividend.

Taken together, these segments create a diversified cash flow engine that supports Enbridge’s long-term dividend strategy.

Let’s talk about Enbridge’s impressive dividend

For investors seeking an impressive dividend stock, Enbridge makes a compelling case. The company offers a combination of yield, stability, and long-term relevance.

Even better, that dividend is supported by a business model built on essential infrastructure and predictable cash flow. This reliability is a key reason why many income-focused investors view Enbridge as a cornerstone holding rather than a short-term opportunity.

Demand for energy infrastructure remains stronger than ever, even as the energy landscape evolves. Enbridge is positioned to play a critical role in meeting that demand, and that adds yet another layer of confidence for income-focused investors.

As of the time of writing, Enbridge’s dividend carries a yield of 5.2%. This makes it one of the better-paying options on the market. Even better, however, is Enbridge’s record of providing investors with annual increases.

Enbridge has provided investors with annual bumps to that dividend for over 30 consecutive years without fail. This makes Enbridge not just an impressive dividend stock, but a viable buy-and-forget candidate for any well-diversified portfolio.

With its combination of yield, consistency, and essential infrastructure assets, Enbridge continues to stand out as a long-term income generator.

Buy it, hold it, and watch your future income grow.