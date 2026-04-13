5 TSX Dividend Stocks for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

Steady cash flow usually comes from dividend stocks that do not need a perfect economy to keep paying investors. The best ones tend to have recurring revenue, essential services, manageable payout ratios, and enough growth to keep the dividend moving higher over time. So let’s look at some to consider.

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ALA

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) fits that bill nicely. It owns a mix of utilities and energy infrastructure, which gives it a blend of steady regulated cash flow and growth from exports and midstream assets. In 2025, it delivered normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.8 billion and normalized net income of $670 million, then followed that up with a 6% dividend increase for 2026 to $1.34 per share while extending its dividend growth target through 2030. The dividend stock now yields roughly 2.8%. That is not huge, but the payout looks backed by a durable business and 2026 EBITDA guidance of $1.925 billion to $2.025 billion.

EFN

Element Fleet (TSX:EFN) is a different kind of dividend stock, but a very appealing one. It manages vehicle fleets for companies and governments, which creates recurring service and financing revenue that can be surprisingly resilient. In 2025, net revenue rose 9% to $1.2 billion, adjusted operating income climbed 11% to $666 million, and management raised the annual dividend 15% to $0.60 per share. The market cap sits around $12.2 billion, and the price-to-earnings (P/E) is about 32.4. That is not cheap, but the dividend stock is still guiding for 8% to 10% net revenue growth in 2026, which makes the smaller yield easier to forgive.

OTEX

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) brings a much richer dividend yield and a more tech-heavy flavour. It sells information management software and services, and that sticky customer base helps support recurring cash flow. In its fiscal 2026 second quarter, revenue was US$1.3 billion, cloud revenue rose 3.4% to US$478 million, and operating cash flow reached US$319 million. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share, which points to a yield around 4.7% at recent prices. With a trailing annual dividend of US$1.44 per share, OpenText looks like one of the better TSX dividend stocks for investors who want real income from tech without chasing a story stock.

KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is the classic steady-cash-flow choice. Apartments and manufactured housing communities tend to produce reliable rent in most markets, and Killam has kept that engine moving. In 2025, it generated net operating income (NOI) of $254.8 million, funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $1.23, and AFFO per unit of $1.04, while same-property NOI growth came in at 6.1%. Its AFFO payout ratio improved to 69%, which is exactly the kind of number income investors like to see. The yield sits around 4.5%, and the trust kept recycling capital into higher-growth markets and developments that should help support more cash flow in 2026.

MTL

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) rounds out the list with a monthly dividend and a business tied to transportation and logistics. That can sound cyclical, but Mullen has built a broad enough platform that it can still produce dependable cash flow through different market conditions. In 2025, adjusted net income was $83.2 million, adjusted earnings per share were $0.94, and operating cash flow was $329.3 million. The dividend stock also redeemed debentures, refinanced debt, renewed its buyback program, and continued paying a $0.07 monthly dividend, or $0.84 annually. With the dividend stock near $16 and a yield close to 5.1%, it looks like a practical income name rather than a flashy one.

Bottom line

These five stocks are not identical, and that is the point. They provide a diversified range of dividends, which can bring in immense income from even $7,000 in each.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT KMP.UN $16.01 437 $0.72 $314.64 Monthly $6,996.37 OTEX $31.32 223 $1.49 $332.27 Quarterly $6,984.36 ALA $48.47 144 $1.34 $192.96 Quarterly $6,979.68 EFN $30.29 231 $0.54 $124.74 Quarterly $6,997.00 MTL $16.02 436 $0.84 $366.24 Monthly $6,984.72

Put together, they show that steady income does not have to come from one corner of the market. It usually comes from owning solid businesses that keep paying investors whether the headlines are cheerful or not.