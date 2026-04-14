Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Canadian Stocks I’d Buy and Never Sell in a TFSA

The Canadian Stocks I’d Buy and Never Sell in a TFSA

These two TFSA-friendly stocks could be long-term winners you never feel the need to sell.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Many TSX stocks offer a great mix of stable income and long-term growth potential to TFSA investors.
  • Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is benefiting from strong demand and rising fertilizer prices.
  • Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is expanding its clean energy capacity globally.

Building long-term wealth in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) often comes down to owning the right businesses and simply holding onto them. The best TFSA stocks have the ability to grow and adapt over many years. When you find companies with solid fundamentals, consistent earnings, and reliable dividends, they could become core holdings you never feel the need to sell.

In this article, I’ll highlight two such Canadian stocks that could fit perfectly into a long-term TFSA portfolio.

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Nutrien stock

The first TFSA-friendly stock is Nutrien (TSX:NTR), a global provider of crop inputs and services. The company supplies essential fertilizers and agricultural solutions through a wide distribution network, helping farmers improve productivity worldwide. It mainly operates through four main segments: retail, potash, nitrogen, and phosphate.

Following a 45% increase in the last year, Nutrien’s stock trades at $102.59 per share with a market cap of $49.4 billion. It also offers a quarterly dividend with a yield of 2.9%, making it even more attractive for income-focused TFSA investors.

Over the last year, Nutrien’s performance has been driven by higher fertilizer prices, strong upstream sales volumes, and improved Retail earnings. In its full-year 2025 results, the company reported net earnings of US$2.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of US$6.05 billion. In the fourth quarter, its strong free cash flow generation and around US$900 million from asset divestitures helped it reduce debt and increase shareholder returns by 30%.

Nutrien continues to focus on improving margins and simplifying its portfolio by exploring strategic options, which could accelerate its financial growth further in the long run.

Northland Power stock

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) could be another great dividend-paying stock for TFSA investors to hold forever. It’s a global power producer that operates a diversified portfolio of energy assets, including offshore wind, solar, battery storage, natural gas, and regulated utilities. It currently has around 3.5 gigawatts (GW) of operating capacity with another 2.2 GW under construction.

After gaining 27% in the last year, NPI stock currently trades close to $24 per share with a market cap of $6.2 billion. More importantly, the company pays a monthly dividend with a yield of 3%.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Northland posted revenue of $723 million as its net profit also rose to $290 million. During the quarter, the company’s free cash flow per share increased to $0.46 from $0.31 a year ago.

Factors such as strong wind production from its offshore assets in Germany and the expansion of battery storage projects continue to help Northland post strong results. It recently also introduced a strategy to double its operating capacity to seven GW by 2030.

Moreover, Northland Power is advancing several major projects, including the 1.1-GW Baltic Power project expected in the second half of 2026 and the one-GW Hai Long project targeted for 2027. Similarly, it’s also expanding its battery storage pipeline with new projects in Poland, strengthening its long-term growth outlook.

More on Dividend Stocks

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

One Year On: Is Intact Financial Still Worth Buying for its Dividend?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Intact has created significant value as a consolidator, with industry-leading performance to drive continued value creation.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

How a $14,000 Position in This TSX Stock Could Deliver $913 in Annual Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX REIT could turn a $14,000 investment into well over $900 in yearly income.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

2 Beaten-Down Dividend Titans Worth Considering Right Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks could rebound in the next couple of years.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold Comfortably for the Next 5 Years

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

The One Stock I’d Never Sell No Matter What Happens to My TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

CPKC (TSX:CP) is the only railway connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Here's why it's the one TSX stock worth…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

A 6.6% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid financials, healthy yield, and robust growth prospects, this monthly-paying dividend stock would be an excellent buy right…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Worth Snapping Up on Any Dip

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been consistently paying and growing their dividends year after year, making them a top option for…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Dividend Stocks

A Reliable Monthly Dividend Stock With a 3.9% Yield Worth Knowing About 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of investing in Granite REIT, known for its dependable monthly dividends and diversified property portfolio.

Read more »