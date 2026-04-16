Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Stock Down 16% to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Haul

1 Dividend Stock Down 16% to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Haul

Has this discounted TSX already bottomed?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Contrarian investors are searching for discounted TSX dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios.

In the current market conditions, where soaring oil prices and tariff uncertainty risk triggering a global recession, it makes sense to consider stocks that can ride out a downturn and offer good upside potential when the storm passes.

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up

Source: Getty Images

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company (TSX:CNR) trades for $151 per share at the time of writing compared to a high near $180 two years ago.

The stock has actually been on an upward, although choppy, trend since August 2025. Bargain hunters started to move into CNR when it dipped below $130, buying on the hopes that Canada and the United States would resolve their trade dispute.

Near-term risks

The anticipated trade deal didn’t materialize before the end of the year and negotiations on key sticking points, including metals and forestry products, are now tied to the broader discussions connected to extension or termination of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

CN said U.S. tariffs hurt its revenue to the tune of $350 million in 2025. Businesses are only ordering essential materials and are holding off commitments to large investments until there is more clarity on the tariff situation. CUSMA negotiations could extend well beyond the July 1st deadline.

Soaring oil prices provide another near-term headwind for CN. Trains run on diesel fuel, and use a lot of it, when moving cargo across the country. The jump in expenses often gets passed on to clients, but that might not be the case as CN has to remain competitive. Depending on the route, however, the surge in fuel costs can also potentially drive some business from trucking companies to the railways.

A proposed US$85 billion merger in the United States between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern will shake up the North American rail sector, if it gets approved. The deal would create a single rail network connecting the east and west coasts of the U.S., serving more than 40 states and 100 ports. Analysts are trying to determine how the deal would ultimately impact the other railways, including CN. The Canadian rail operator has lines in the United States that run north from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Canada, where they then connect to ports on the Canadian Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

Opportunity

CN remains a very profitable business, despite all the headwinds the company currently faces. At some point, a trade agreement will be put in place that gives businesses clarity on tariffs. This should unlock pent-up investment and would ultimately boost demand for CN’s cross-border services that currently account for roughly a third of volume.

Canada’s current efforts to boost international trade to offset reliance on the United States could trigger a surge in exports from Canadian ports in the coming years. CN would benefit in that scenario.

In the meantime, CN continues to make capital investments to drive efficiency improvements and tap growth opportunities along the existing network. Management is using excess cash flow to buy back shares, while also maintaining dividend growth. CN has increased the dividend in each of the past 30 years.

The bottom line

A dip back to the 12-month low is certainly possible in the coming months, so investors need to be patient. That being said, most of the negative news is likely already reflected in the share price today. Additional downside would be an opportunity to boost the position. If you have some cash to put to work in a contrarian portfolio, CNR deserves to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two names stand out for monthly income.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 38% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

This dividend-paying TSX retail stock could be a long-term winner hiding behind a recent dip.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

4 Secrets I’ve Learned From Studying TFSA Millionaires

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover four powerful lessons from studying TFSA millionaires, including the habits, strategies, and stock choices that help build long‑term wealth.

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Top TSX Stocks

2 Great Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately With $2,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming Canadian stocks are strong buy-now candidates if you have $2,000 to deploy.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How Splitting $30,000 Across Three TSX Stocks Could Generate $2,092 in Annual Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Split $30,000 across TELUS, RioCan, and Enbridge and you could collect roughly $2,092 in annual dividends.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

How Does Your TFSA Stack Up Against the Average Canadian at 30?

| Adam Othman

Are you also among the Canadians neglecting to unlock the true potential of their TFSAs? Here’s a look at the…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks I’d Hold in a TFSA and Never Feel the Need to Sell

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how to ensure that the Canadian stocks you're buying in your TFSA are the best long-term investments on the…

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Double My Position in Today

| Sneha Nahata

I’d happily double my positions in the companies with a proven history of payouts and ability to increase their dividends.

Read more »