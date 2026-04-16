4 Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Double My Position in Today

I’d happily double my positions in the companies with a proven history of payouts and ability to increase their dividends.

Continued investments in infrastructure, rising energy and electricity demand, and disciplined capital strategies position them to sustain earnings growth and steadily increase dividends.

These companies operate in stable sectors like energy infrastructure, regulated utilities, and renewable power, using long-term contracts or regulated assets to generate predictable earnings that support payouts.

Top dividend stocks are compelling investments for generating steady cash flow and diversifying your portfolio.

High-quality dividend stocks are a top investment for generating steady cash flow and diversifying your portfolio. While the TSX has several stocks that consistently pay dividends, I’d happily double my positions in the companies with a proven history of maintaining and increasing their dividends through multiple economic cycles. Such consistency often reflects a resilient earnings base and management’s commitment to return capital to shareholders.

Notably, companies that consistently distribute and grow dividends are backed by strong fundamentals, resilient earnings, and sustainable payouts.

Against this background, here are four dividend stocks I’d happily double my position in today.

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Top dividend stock #1: TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a top dividend stock I’d happily double my position in today. Its vast energy infrastructure links low-cost supply basins with key domestic and export markets, supporting asset utilization and helping the business generate steady, predictable cash flows.

A major strength of TC Energy’s business model is its reliance on long-term commercial agreements, including take-or-pay and cost-of-service contracts. These arrangements limit exposure to commodity price swings and ensure consistent revenue even when energy markets become uncertain. This operating structure supports its payouts.

Thanks to its resilient and growing cash flow, TC Energy raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Moreover, it plans to increase its dividend by 3% to 5% annually in the future years. Looking ahead, the ongoing strength in its core business, stronger LNG exports, rising electrification, and growing energy demand from data centres are expected to boost demand for natural gas infrastructure, positioning TC Energy for steady earnings growth and continued dividend increases.

Top dividend stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another attractive stock to double your position. The utility company has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years, reflecting the resilience of its business model and commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Its operations focus largely on electricity transmission and distribution, a defensive segment supported by a regulated asset base that delivers stable, predictable cash flows.

Looking ahead, Fortis plans to invest roughly $28.8 billion over the next five years, primarily in regulated utility infrastructure. The move will lead to steady rate-base growth, enabling the company to grow earnings while limiting execution risk. By 2030, Fortis expects its consolidated rate base to reach about $58 billion, supporting projected dividend growth of 4%–6% annually.

Further, rising electricity demand strengthens the company’s prospects, making Fortis a dependable choice for investors seeking consistent income.

Top dividend stock #3: Emera

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a compelling stock I’d happily double my position in. It operates regulated electric and natural gas utilities alongside energy infrastructure assets. These businesses remain stable across all economic cycles and generate predictable cash flows. This resilient structure allows Emera to consistently reward shareholders through higher dividends.

Emera has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years, reflecting the durability of its earnings and its commitment to returning capital to investors.

Looking ahead, Emera is well-positioned to deliver steady earnings growth. It plans to spend about $20 billion by 2030 to modernize grids, expand renewable energy, develop energy storage, and strengthen natural gas infrastructure. These investments are expected to grow its regulated rate base by roughly 7–8% annually and support adjusted earnings per share growth of about 5–7%. As earnings rise, dividends are also projected to increase gradually, making Emera a dependable long-term income stock.

Top dividend stock #4: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a reliable dividend stock to consider. It operates one of the leading publicly traded clean-power platforms, with a diversified portfolio spanning hydroelectric, utility-scale solar, wind, and energy-storage assets.

Brookfield Renewable benefits from its long-term power contracts, which generate steady, predictable cash flows. It recently announced a 5% increase in its annual distribution. Moreover, since 2011, Brookfield Renewable has delivered at least 5% annual distribution growth for 15 consecutive years, showing the resilience of its business model.

With electricity demand rising, driven by digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence and accelerating investment in clean energy, Brookfield Renewable appears well-positioned to expand its portfolio and continue rewarding investors.