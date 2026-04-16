These TSX dividend stocks are some of the best to buy today, with reliable business models and dividend yields above 4.1%.

Rates Are on Hold for Now — These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks Look Worth Owning Regardless

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) offers about a 4.4% yield plus long‑term growth from contracted, long‑life renewable assets, making it resilient even if rates remain elevated.

As such, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is a discounted residential REIT (~4.1% yield) that still generates cash flow and pays dividends despite rate‑driven sentiment headwinds.

With central banks holding rates and geopolitical uncertainty weighing on markets into 2026, TSX dividend stocks have been pressured — so prioritize high‑quality dividend names over trying to predict rate moves.

Coming into 2026, a lot of investors were expecting interest rates to keep falling and many TSX dividend and growth stocks to continue their strong rally.

Inflation was cooling, rates were already cut multiple times in 2025, and the hope was that as the economy continued to come under control, central banks would continue to lower interest rates.

However, not only did the Bank of Canada hold rates steady in January, but now, with the war in Iran causing a ton of uncertainty for the global economy, central banks in North America are now in a wait-and-see mode.

That’s why many TSX dividend stocks, especially, have come under pressure recently. When rates stop falling, or when investors start to believe they could stay higher for longer, market sentiment begins to shift.

Valuations come under pressure, borrowing costs matter more, and many of the stocks that benefited from lower rates lose that tailwind.

However, even if interest rates aren’t falling the way many had expected or hoped to start 2026, there are still stocks worth owning anyway.

That’s why instead of trying to predict what central banks will do next, it’s far better to focus on finding the highest quality dividend stocks on the TSX. These stocks can generate reliable cash flow across various economic environments, giving you the confidence to own regardless of where rates go.

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A discounted REIT that still offers reliable income and long-term value

There’s no question that one of the best dividend stocks on the TSX to buy undervalued today is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

And while CAPREIT is a stock I’d argue you can buy for the long haul, regardless of what central banks do, it also offers the opportunity to buy it so cheaply today, in large part because interest rates continue to be on hold.

In fact, CAPREIT is exactly the kind of stock many investors expected would recover more quickly as rates fell. To be fair, though, the business has dealt with some real headwinds.

On top of elevated rates pushing borrowing costs higher, they’ve also pushed yields higher, impacting CAPREIT’s valuation.

On top of that, rent growth expectations have cooled compared to what investors got used to over the last decade, especially as immigration growth normalizes and more supply has started coming online in certain markets.

However, the fact that the business has been under pressure doesn’t mean it’s broken.

CAPREIT continues to generate significant cash flow, continues to pay its dividend, continues to report same-property net operating income (NOI) growth, and has increased its focus on shoring up its balance sheet.

Therefore, while interest rates remain elevated, investors have the opportunity to buy a high-quality residential REIT that owns one of the strongest rental portfolios in the country, while sentiment is still weak.

And in an environment where volatility and uncertainty remain high, finding a reliable, cash-generating business that offers a yield of more than 4.1% and will still be around decades from now is exactly what makes it one of the best TSX dividend stocks you can buy.

One of the best TSX dividend stocks to own, regardless of what central banks do

While CAPREIT offers value and reliable income, another TSX dividend stock to buy for its long-term growth potential, regardless of what happens with interest rates, is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

Brookfield Renewable owns a massive global portfolio of renewable assets across hydro, wind, solar, and storage. Those are long-life assets, and much of the company’s revenue is backed by long-term contracts, which helps make cash flow a lot more stable than many investors assume.

In addition, not only does it own reliable long-life assets, but it operates its business around a long-term strategy that focuses on consistently growing funds from operations and increasing distributions over time.

So even though it offers a current yield of roughly 4.4%, its long-term growth potential is even more compelling.

And while lower interest rates would certainly be a tailwind, Brookfield doesn’t depend on them to perform, which is why it remains one of the best TSX dividend stocks to buy and hold for years.

At the end of the day, it’s not just about current income, it’s about owning businesses with long runways, predictable cash flow, and the ability to keep growing regardless of where interest rates go.