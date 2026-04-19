Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian ETFs I’d Lock Into a TFSA and Never Touch

2 Canadian ETFs I’d Lock Into a TFSA and Never Touch

Here’s why these two top Canadian ETFs are so reliable that you can buy them in your TFSA and hold them for decades to come.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Use two broad-market ETFs as a TFSA core — iShares Core S&P 500 (CAD‑Hedged) (TSX:XSP) and iShares S&P/TSX 60 (TSX:XIU) — to keep investing simple and let compounding work.
  • XSP delivers instant exposure to 500 large U.S. companies (many with global revenue) and is CAD‑hedged to remove FX volatility, so you don’t need to pick or time individual U.S. stocks.
  • XIU provides concentrated exposure to Canada’s 60 largest, dividend‑paying blue‑chips for stability and income, letting you safely layer a few individual stock positions on top.

When it comes to building long-term wealth with Canadian stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), most investors already know what they’re supposed to do.

You find the best investments on the market, then hold them for years and let compounding do the work. It’s a simple strategy on paper. However, sticking to it is often much more difficult than investors anticipate.

Because understanding the strategy is straightforward, however, actually sticking to it when markets get volatile, headlines change, or certain sectors take off while others go nowhere is when it becomes a lot harder, and it’s often when investors start making mistakes.

Emotions start to take over, and investors try to adapt or adjust their portfolios. They start overthinking something that was supposed to be simple.

That’s why the best approach is to build something that is so simple, reliable and diversified you can have the confidence to hold through periods of higher uncertainty and market volatility.

And that’s why two broad-market ETFs like iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:XSP) and iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) are some of the best ETFs Canadians can buy in their TFSAs and never touch.

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Why XSP is one of the best ETFs that Canadians can buy in their TFSAs

If you were to own just one ETF for global exposure, the S&P 500 is one of the best places to start.

First off, it offers instant diversification with exposure to 500 of the largest companies in the U.S., many of which generate revenue all over the world. So, even though it’s technically a U.S. index, you’re still getting global exposure.

That matters because not only is an ETF like the XSP a bet on the broader American economy and global economic growth, but the S&P 500 specifically has consistently been one of the best-performing indices in the world.

That’s why the XSP is one of the best ETFs that Canadians can buy in their TFSA and never touch.

With the XSP, you don’t need to try to pick the best American stocks or try to time the market.

You just need to stay invested and stick to your long-term buy-and-hold strategy. Because the longer you hold reliable, high-quality Canadian ETFs like the XSP in your TFSA, the more powerful compounding becomes.

Why the XIU is the best way to get Canadian exposure

While the XSP is unquestionably one of the best ETFs that Canadians can buy for exposure to the American and global economy, if you’re looking for broad market exposure to the Canadian economy, the XIU is one of the top names to consider.

Unlike the XSP, which offers exposure to the entire S&P 500, the XIU doesn’t own the entire TSX Composite Index but instead focuses on the 60 largest companies in Canada.

That’s significant because over time, those large-cap, blue-chip stocks have consistently outperformed the broader index, and that’s not necessarily surprising.

The XIU is made up of well-established companies that are more stable, generate more reliable cash flow and tend to hold up better across different economic environments.

That’s why the XIU is one of the best ETFs that Canadians can buy in their TFSAs and never touch.

It gives you exposure to Canada’s strongest companies, including major banks, energy producers, and other essential businesses that play a critical role in the economy.

On top of that, many of these companies pay consistent dividends, which adds another layer of returns and gives you the confidence to hold the XIU even as volatility is spiking.

Because at the end of the day, building wealth isn’t about constantly finding new investments.

It’s about owning the right ones and giving them time to work.

That’s why gaining exposure to the entire market through a low-cost Canadian ETF makes so much sense. You can buy them, never touch them and let compounding do the work.

Plus, once that foundation is in place, it gives you the flexibility to layer in individual stocks on top, while still being confident in your long-term strategy without overcomplicating your portfolio or taking on unnecessary risk.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

man touches brain to show a good idea
Stocks for Beginners

The TSX Stocks I’d Use to Anchor a More Defensive 2026 Portfolio

| Robin Brown

If you don't like stock market volatility, these two defensive TSX stocks could be safe anchors to hold through the…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian ETFs I’d Seriously Consider Adding to My Portfolio in 2026

| Kay Ng

The idea is to dollar-cost average into your selected core long-term ETFs over time to build long-term wealth.

Read more »

people ride a downhill dip on a roller coaster
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest TSX Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $500 bet on Cineplex lets you ride a Canadian brand’s recovery while the stock still reflects plenty of skepticism.

Read more »

man gives stopping gesture
Stocks for Beginners

A Year Later: 3 TSX Stocks That Proved the Doubters Wrong

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Today, we'll look at these three rebounding names.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Is Back in Focus: 3 Canadian Stocks to Watch Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil’s back in the spotlight, and these three TSX names offer a mix of producer upside and pipeline stability.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Manulife vs. Sun Life: 1 Canadian Insurer I’d Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife and Sun Life are both high-quality Canadian insurers, but Manulife has the slightly better mix of growth and value…

Read more »

AI concept person in profile
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Still Nervous

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three Canadian stocks stand out as smart nervous-market buys: a proven software compounder, a cheap-growing fintech, and a higher-risk digital…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $7,000 TFSA contribution can feel small, but these three dividend growers show how it can snowball into real retirement…

Read more »