3 Stocks I Loaded Up on Last Year for Long-Term Wealth

Understand the impact of recent geopolitical shifts on stocks and how they may influence future markets and generate wealth for investors.

Investing in TC Energy, Barrick Mining, and Descartes Systems could yield substantial returns, with TC Energy and Barrick benefiting from energy and gold demand, while Descartes is poised for recovery as new supply chains stabilize.

The global landscape is changing, and this time the change is not being led by technology alone. The way geopolitics is shaping, we are at the cusp of a new supply chain. This change will make early investors in the trend wealthy in the long term.

Source: Getty Images

What changed last year?

A lot has changed since last year when Donald Trump became the US President. The United States announced global tariffs that stirred the stock markets. Countries started with a dialogue as they absorbed the tariff cost in 2025. They are shifting to diversified trade partners in 2026. This year, the US is shifting focus from tariffs to strengthening the petrodollar. Hence, oil took center stage, and the tariff war has escalated to military actions in oil-rich countries.

Even before 2025 began, North American liquified natural gas (LNG) exports had been gaining steam due to sanctions on Russia. This created significant growth opportunities for natural gas pipeline companies. Tariff wars triggered gold buying by central banks worldwide.

Three stocks that can generate long-term wealth

Had you picked up on the above trends and invested $10,000 each in three stocks, TC Energy (TSX:TRP), Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX), and Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG), your portfolio would now be $44,444.

Stock Share Price in January 2025 Share Price in April 2026 A $10,000 Investment is Now TC Energy $68.00 $83.00 $12,201.00 Barrick Gold $23.00 $59.35 $25,757.90 Descartes Systems $160.80 $104.60 $6,485.20 Total $44,444.10

While TC Energy and Barrick Mining share prices have surged, Descartes’s stock fell. However, Descartes has the potential to recover to its 2025 level. You would be better off buying it now, as it recovers from $104.60 to the 2025 level of $160.80, which will require the stock to surge 57%.

Descartes Systems

The company sits at the heart of a major business problem, supply chain solutions. Its software helps companies with customs and regulatory compliance, global trade intelligence, enterprise systems for brokers and forwarders, transport management, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment, and more. It keeps acquiring more companies for technology solutions relevant to trade and logistics.

When the tariff war began, Descartes slashed jobs and resorted to cost-cutting, as it knew organic growth from trade volumes would take a hit. The balance sheet had no debt and a sufficient cash reserve to withstand a business slowdown. The cost-cutting helped it maintain its operating margin.

Although organic growth slowed, revenue from global trade intelligence and transport management kept cash flows coming. The company increased its revenue and profits by growing through acquisitions.

The market has penalized Descartes’ stock price as it fell 48% between February 2025 and 2026. A recovery will come when new supply chains are in place, although it is difficult to tell when. When the recovery comes, it will be a wealth creator because of its Global Logistics Network and the technology additions made in 2025.

Barrick Mining Stock

Barrick Mining stock slipped 25% in March, its first steep dip since April 2025 when tariffs sent gold prices rising and Barrick stock up 160% until February 2026. The Iran war disrupted the gold-buying momentum, but it is now being restored, with countries like Poland and Kazakhstan buying aggressively. These countries are closer to the war zones and want to build a stable gold reserve.

Barrick is one of the largest gold mining companies in the world, producing 3.25 million oz in 2025. It looks to sustain this production in 2026. Its all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) is one of the highest at $1,855/oz, but its large size makes it relatively less volatile. Also, Barrick has strong exposure to copper, which is likely to be the go-to commodity for the future. Artificial intelligence (AI) data centres will drive demand for cooling solutions, where copper is the key commodity.

Both gold and copper could generate wealth in the long term.

TC Energy stock

TC Energy is a pure-play pipeline company. Its Coastal Gaslink pipeline connects to LNG Canada, the only Canadian export facility. Canada is diversifying its energy exports to Asia and Europe, and TC Energy will lead the new natural gas supply chain.