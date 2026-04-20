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Have $1,000 to Invest? 2 Growth Stocks That Could Potentially Double in Value

These growth stocks are well-positioned to compound in value, driven by solid demand and expanding target markets.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • MDA Space and SECURE Waste Infrastructure are two top growth stocks with strong potential to double in value despite economic uncertainty.
  • MDA Space benefits from booming demand for satellite, defense, and space infrastructure, supported by a large backlog and long-term growth pipeline.
  • SECURE Waste offers stable, contract-driven revenue and future earnings growth from expanding infrastructure projects, with additional upside if its recycling segment recovers.

Despite ongoing global trade tensions, geopolitical challenges, and broader economic uncertainty, several Canadian stocks remain compelling long-term investment opportunities. These growth stocks could double in no time, driven by durable demand, differentiated capabilities, and solid execution.

If you have $1,000 to invest, consider MDA Space (TSX:MDA) and Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. (TSX:SES). These growth stocks are well-positioned to compound in value. These companies are likely to benefit from their expanding target markets, strategic acquisitions, and solid demand.

space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

Growth stock #1: MDA Space

MDA Space operates in the fast-growing space technology sector, with operations in satellite systems, geointelligence solutions, and advanced robotics, all of which play a key role in enabling modern communications, defence, surveillance, and mission-critical operations.

The space technology company has solid experience working with government space programs and is now benefiting from a renewed global push toward space-based infrastructure. Demand for its offerings remains solid as governments and private players invest in communication, earth observation, and defence capabilities.

Thanks to the favourable demand conditions and strong growth prospects, MDA Space’s stock has appreciated significantly. It still has significant upside potential.

The favourable demand conditions are reflected in MDA’s financials. The company has reported strong revenue growth and maintains a $4 billion backlog of contracted work, providing visibility into future earnings. In addition, the space tech’s $40 billion growth pipeline, which is diversified across government and commercial clients, provides substantial long-term opportunity.

With accelerating demand for space infrastructure and defence capabilities, MDA Space is well-positioned to scale its operations and deliver significant growth.

Growth stock #2: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste is another compelling stock that benefits from steady demand and a growing recurring revenue base. The company operates across waste management and infrastructure services, with a focus on disposal and treatment solutions tailored to industrial and energy-sector clients. This positioning provides exposure to essential services that tend to remain in demand across economic cycles.

SECURE’s business benefits from long-term contracts, which account for a substantial share of revenue. These agreements enhance cash flow visibility and mitigate sensitivity to commodity price volatility, which is an important consideration given the cyclicality often associated with energy-linked businesses. The resulting financial stability allows the company to allocate capital efficiently, supporting strategic expansion initiatives.

While SECURE’s metals recycling segment is currently experiencing margin pressure due to tariff-related headwinds, this appears to be a short-term issue. The core waste management and infrastructure divisions continue to perform consistently, strengthening the company’s overall earnings stability.

Looking forward, SECURE’s growth trajectory is closely tied to a pipeline of infrastructure projects nearing completion. As these assets come online, they are expected to meaningfully expand earnings capacity, with a notable uplift in adjusted EBITDA likely emerging from 2026 onward.

Management’s capital allocation strategy further supports the investment case. Ongoing investment in high-return projects and network expansion enhances competitive positioning while creating incremental growth avenues. Additionally, a recovery in the metals recycling segment could serve as a supplementary earnings catalyst, providing upside beyond the core business.

Overall, SECURE Waste is a compelling growth stock with the potential to double in value.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space and Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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