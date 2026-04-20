Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Stock That Looks Worth Adding More of Right Now

1 Dividend Stock That Looks Worth Adding More of Right Now

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) fell 10% last week and could be worth picking up for the 4% yield.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Even with broad markets at new highs, some dividend stocks are still discounted, creating opportunities to add selectively when a high-quality name pulls back.
  • Canadian Natural Resources looks more attractive after its sharp drop with oil, with a near-4% yield and a low ~11x P/E—worth nibbling into gradually rather than going all-in.

The market might be at fresh new highs, but some dividend stocks are still well off their peak levels. Whether or not they’ll catch up with the broader indices, though, remains the big question. In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at one name that might be worth buying as shares find their way upwards after a recent spill.

While some of the names may be more obvious (they’re well represented in your average TSX Index ETF), I do think it’s worth overweighing a position, especially if you perceive that there is a relative discount to be had. Even in hot markets at new heights, there’s still value out there, and here is one on my radar.

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is coming off a hard week, with shares nosediving more than 7% on Friday’s session, as oil prices took a dive after encouraging developments over the Strait of Hormuz. At this juncture, the market is soaring, and the oil shock seems to be yesterday’s news. And while some investors who piled into the energy producers might be feeling the heat, I do think that there is value to be had by buying the pullback.

Even with oil at around US$85 per barrel, a firm like Canadian Natural faces some pretty strong tailwinds at its back as its cash flows look to surprise to the upside in the coming quarters. Of course, it would have been more profitable had oil stayed well above US$100. However, if you bought the stock hoping for such levels to stick around for longer, the latest slip in oil stocks might be a rude awakening.

While I’m not sure how low oil can go, I do think that things are starting to get a bit overblown, especially when it comes to CNQ shares. In a prior piece, I suggested that CNQ stock would be better bought on a dip, perhaps after a dip in oil prices as a result of resolving tensions in the Middle East.

Though there’s certainly potential for oil to make a move to US$70 per barrel, I’d say that much of the momentum reversal is already priced into a name like CNQ.

Bottom line

The stock has lost 10% of its value in the past week, and while I’m not calling a bottom, I just think the value proposition looks better as the market looks ahead to a swift de-escalation in geopolitical turmoil.

Things escalated quickly in March, but the situation may very well de-escalate just as quickly. I said waiting for a dip was the move more than a week ago, and after a nearly 16% fall from its peak, I do think it might start nibbling if you’ve been watching the name closely. The time has come, at least in my view.

The dividend yield is near 4%, and the trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple has become quite low at 11.4 times. While I wouldn’t back up the truck right here, I do think that a quarter of a position could prove wise as CNQ stock comes in, wiping out much of the premium the name commanded when there was fear of a longer-lasting oil shock.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Feel Good About Holding for the Next Two Decades

| Sneha Nahata

These stocks stand out for their cash flow strength and ability to pay and hike dividends in the next two…

Read more »

stock chart
Energy Stocks

1 Oil Stock Worth Buying Today and Holding All the Way to 2030

| Adam Othman

As the energy sector sees some weakness, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock looks increasingly attractive as a long-term buy-and-hold investment to consider.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Win Big From Rising Oil Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rising oil can turbocharge the right producers, and these two TSX names have clear catalysts that could turn higher crude…

Read more »

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

Oil Shock, Rate Decision Ahead: 3 TSX Stocks Built for Both

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks can hold up better when oil shocks and rate fears make markets choppy.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Is Back in Focus: 3 Canadian Stocks to Watch Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil’s back in the spotlight, and these three TSX names offer a mix of producer upside and pipeline stability.

Read more »

Natural gas
Energy Stocks

This TFSA Stock Offers a 5.5% Yield and Reliable Regular Paycheques

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto is a TFSA stock well-suited for dividend income and long-term growth, as it benefits from the bullish natural gas…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Is Down 54% and Worth Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This beaten-down utility is worth a second look for a steady dividend supported by a business that stays useful through…

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Dividend Stocks

Oil Is Plunging Today. These 2 Canadian Energy Stocks Are Built to Handle It.

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil’s next big swing could reward the producers with real cash flow and balance-sheet strength

Read more »