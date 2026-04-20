Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $10,000

With SmartCentres' robust property portfolio and diversified growth into residential and storage assets, alongside Whitecap's solid resource base and strategic asset integration, both stocks are well-positioned to deliver consistent returns, particularly when held in a tax-efficient TFSA.

SmartCentres REIT and Whitecap Resources offer compelling opportunities to generate steady passive income through reliable monthly dividend payouts, attractive yields, and strong market positioning, making them suitable for income-focused investors.

In today’s uncertain environment – marked by rising inflation, geopolitical tensions, and job losses driven by rapid AI adoption – building passive income has become increasingly important. It not only offers financial stability but also serves as an effective hedge against inflation. One of the most convenient and dependable ways to generate a steady income is to invest in monthly dividend-paying stocks.

With this in mind, let’s explore two high-quality Canadian stocks that provide consistent monthly payouts.

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is a compelling choice for income-focused investors, supported by its reliable monthly distributions and attractive yield. Its portfolio of strategically located properties ensures broad reach, with nearly 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of at least one of its locations. In addition, its strong tenant mix – where approximately 95% of tenants have a regional or national presence – helps maintain stable occupancy levels across varying economic conditions.

This consistent occupancy, combined with lease renewals, new leasing activity, and steady rental growth, underpins the REIT’s solid financial performance and ability to sustain dividend payments. It currently pays $0.15417 per unit per month, yielding about 6.4%.

Looking ahead, the outlook remains favourable. Demand for retail space in Canada is rising, while new supply remains constrained due to elevated construction costs – an environment that could support continued rental strength. At the same time, SmartCentres is actively diversifying its portfolio beyond retail into residential, seniors housing, and self-storage assets. With a sizable development pipeline of 87.4 million square feet, including 0.8 million square feet already under construction, the REIT appears well-positioned to deliver steady, long-term growth while continuing to reward unitholders with dependable income.

Whitecap Resources

Another attractive monthly-paying dividend stock to consider right now is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP). While crude oil and natural gas prices have softened slightly in recent days following the ceasefire between the United States and Iran and ongoing peace negotiations, they remain at relatively elevated levels, continuing to support producers. Operating primarily in Western Canada, the company has further strengthened its position through its May 2025 merger with Veren.

The integration of these combined assets is already delivering meaningful benefits, with annualized synergies reaching $300 million – well above the initial estimate of $210 million.

Looking ahead, oil prices could remain firm over the near- to medium-term, supported by persistent geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions stemming from conflicts in the Middle East. Backed by a robust resource base of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent – representing a reserve life index of more than 16 years – Whitecap is well-equipped to sustain production over the long term. The company also plans to invest between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to strengthen its production capabilities.

Given this supportive backdrop and its solid growth outlook, Whitecap appears well-positioned to continue delivering attractive returns to shareholders. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share, yielding approximately 5.2%.

Investors’ takeaway

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY SRU.UN $28.71 174 $4,995.54 $0.15147 $26.83 Monthly WCP $13.93 358 $4,986.94 $0.0608 $21.77 Monthly Total $48.59 Monthly

Together, SmartCentres and Whitecap have the potential to deliver steady and dependable monthly income, making them attractive options for boosting passive cash flow. An investment of $10,000, split evenly between the two, could generate approximately $48 in monthly income. Moreover, by holding these investments within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), investors can earn these returns without incurring taxes.