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Billionaires Are Selling Amazon Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock

Billionaires are trimming Amazon stock and shifting attention to this TSX growth stock that’s gaining momentum.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
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Key Points
  • Shift from Amazon to Shopify: Billionaire investors are reallocating capital from Amazon to Shopify due to Amazon's mature market position and Shopify's renewed growth focus, cost-efficiency, and expanding competitive moat.
  • Shopify's Strategic Growth: Shopify's disciplined approach, boosting margins and subscription revenue, enhances its appeal as a growth story in the e-commerce space, attracting significant investor attention.
  • Investment Implications: While Amazon provides stability and diversification, Shopify offers concentrated growth potential, making both stocks valuable for different investment strategies in a diversified portfolio.
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There are few stocks on the market that are as incredible as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). That being said, some investors have been trimming their positions in Amazon stock. More specifically, billionaire investors are rotating out of Amazon.

That rotation comes as Amazon’s value has expanded, the cloud business is maturing, and those ultra-wealthy investors are balancing out their portfolios that are concentrated with tech.

This kind of rotation is common when a stock becomes an outsized winner in a portfolio, prompting investors to lock in gains and then shift to earlier‑stage opportunities.

That’s not a sign that Amazon is broken. It’s just profit-taking and balancing. But what is more important is where some of that capital flowing from Amazon stock is now moving towards.

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Why Shopify is attracting big-money investor attention

That capital is flowing to Shopify (TSX:SHOP). The Canadian e-commerce platform has re-emerged as one of the most compelling growth stories on the TSX, and the ultra-wealthy investors are noticing.

That shift comes after a period of cost-cutting and operational tightening on Shopify’s part. Specifically, Shopify has adopted a more disciplined growth path that includes stable revenue growth and improving margins.

Those margin gains have become a key part of Shopify’s turnaround narrative, signaling to institutional investors that the company can scale without overspending.

Shopify is steering its focus to its e-commerce platform over failed experiments in capital-intensive logistics moves.

Perhaps more importantly is Shopify’s growing competitive moat. The company’s merchant ecosystem, app marketplace and endless stream of bolt-on components has created a sticky environment for its customers that is difficult to replicate.

Concurrently, that defensive moat is now generating recurring subscription revenue. Subscription revenue has become an important pillar for Shopify, providing predictable cash flow that supports long‑term platform development.

As e‑commerce continues to expand, Shopify remains a Canadian tech titan with its platform operating in nearly every country on the planet while still offering a clear runway for long‑term growth.

How Shopify stacks up against Amazon in today’s market

Amazon and Shopify are often mentioned together, but they operate differently.

Amazon is a massive, diversified operation with segments for retail, cloud computing, advertising, logistics, and even hardware divisions.

Shopify, by contrast, is a capital‑light software platform that enables merchants to build and scale online stores without owning inventory or warehouses.

In other words, they are related and could even be viewed as complementary. That difference is exactly why billionaire investors see the upside in Shopify.

Amazon is a mature giant with slower growth expectations and higher capital requirements. Shopify, meanwhile, still has room to expand, deepen its merchant services, and grow its ecosystem without operational burdens.

For investors seeking long‑term growth, Shopify offers a cleaner, more focused growth path.

Should investors follow what billionaire are doing?

Billionaire trades can be interesting, but they aren’t instructions for everyday investors.

Ultra‑wealthy investors have different time horizons, risk profiles, and diversification needs than everyday investors, not to mention entirely different levels of capital.

Rotating out of Amazon may reflect profit‑taking or even portfolio balancing rather than a negative view of the company.

In a similar view, interest in Shopify doesn’t guarantee short‑term gains.

For retail investors, the more important question is how each company fits your portfolio.

Amazon offers stability, scale, and diversified revenue streams, whereas Shopify offers growth potential, innovation, and exposure to global e‑commerce trends. Both can play a role in a long‑term growth portfolio.

Ultimately, both companies offer distinct advantages, and the right choice depends on whether an investor prioritizes diversified stability or concentrated growth potential.

In my opinion, both are stellar growth stocks that would do well in any, well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Shopify and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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