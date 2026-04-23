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What is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Own for the Next Decade?

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock could be one of the best Canadian tech stocks to buy and hold for long term recovery gains. Here’s why…

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock's 50% drawdown offers a rare valuation entry point following founder Mark Leonard's transition to an advisory role.
  • While Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock offer growth, CSU’s diversified revenue and steady cash flows provide a lower-risk growth profile for long-term holders.
  • • A "Core and Satellite" investment allocation strategy using the XIT ETF provides instant diversification while allowing for high-conviction tech stock bets on individual leaders.
10 stocks we like better than Celestica Inc.

If you are looking for low-risk, blue-chip Canadian tech stocks to anchor your portfolio for the next decade, three names likely top your list right now: Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock, and Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock. While each large-cap giant offers a unique path to wealth creation, one stands out as a particularly compelling “sale” following a rare period of volatility.

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Source: Getty Images

The top tech stock contenders: Shopify and Celestica stock

Shopify remains the undisputed heavyweight of global e-commerce expansion. However, its dominance faces new pressure as social media giants like Meta Platforms redefine digital retail through offerings including the Facebook Market Place. Investors must weigh Shopify’s high growth against the encroaching “marketplace” features of social platforms that could already be shifting consumer habits in some emerging markets.

On the technology hardware side, Celestica has reinvented itself as a critical supplier for the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom. It provides the essential data centre switches and components that keep the AI revolution humming. But there is a catch. While the stock looks “cheap,” much of its traditional business remains cyclical and slow-growing. Any cooling in AI infrastructure spending over the next decade could leave this high-flying Canadian tech stock vulnerable.

Constellation Software stock’s conundrum: A rare 50% sale

Constellation Software stock is currently telling a very unique investment story. Following the announcement in March 2026 that legendary founder Mark Leonard would transition to an advisory role, the stock has experienced a staggering 50% drawdown. Traders appear to have stripped away the “key person premium” that once defined CSU’s valuation.

History suggests this reaction may be overblown. Despite the share price slide, the underlying business fundamentals remain rock-solid. Revenue trends are intact, profitability is steady, and the company continues to generate massive positive cash flows.

And cash flow is the life blood of Constellation Software’s acquisitions-led growth strategy that generated astronomical returns during the Mark Leonard era. The business could continue to acquire new players in the vertical market software niches while expanding in Europe.

Further, given that AI models may require proprietary data to generate competitive applications in vertical markets, AI infiltration could be a new operational efficiency tool that enhances Constellation Software’s operating margins. It may not essentially be a threat of new disruptive entrants destabilizing CSU’s niche markets moats.

Long-term oriented investors may view CSU’s recent volatility not as a fundamental warning sign but a potential entry point into one of the most successful capital allocators in the TSX’s history.

CSU stock’s current valuation an anomaly in Big Tech

Constellation Software stock’s current valuation is an anomaly. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 17.1, the stock is trading significantly lower than its historical averages. Even more striking is its Enterprise Value-to-Free Cash Flow (EV/FCF) multiple of 16, which sits well below the industry average of 24.3.

CSU PE Ratio (Forward) Chart

CSU PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

A key discount is understandable in the 10% to perhaps the 30% range. But when it stretches to 50%, the market could be throwing short-term tantrums that may give way to a calming recovery over the next decade.

Constellation’s diversified revenue streams and legendary management discipline make it a top recommendation for an investor seeking to minimize volatility while maximizing long-term gains.

While Shopify stock would be the horse to back if you have a higher risk tolerance for the digital-first retail shift, Constellation Software stock offers the stability of a proven winner at a significant valuation discount.

The Foolish bottom line

Smart investors don’t have to choose just one top tech stock. You can gain instant diversification by adopting a “Core and Satellite” strategy that allocates a larger portion of your investment into an information technology exchange traded fund (ETF). Consider using the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT) as your core holding, then pick one of the above tech stocks as your high-conviction satellite.

The XIT ETF’s $770 million portfolio provides concentrated exposure to Canada’s top 10 tech leaders, including Shopify (25.5%), Celestica (24.8%), and Constellation Software (24.8%). By holding the ETF as your foundation and adding a high-conviction “satellite” position in Constellation Software stock, you position your portfolio to capture both broad sector growth and the specific recovery of a tech titan.

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Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica, Constellation Software, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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